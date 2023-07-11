I’m Excited To Go For MINIfest 2023 & Here’s Why You Should Too!

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

MINI Malaysia is back with a bang, ready to celebrate the Spirit of Big Love at MINIfest 2023. Immerse yourself in a world of diversity, where music, art, entertainment, delicious food, and your love for MINI cars come together to create a vibrant community like no other.

Let’s dive into the exciting highlights of MINIfest 2023 and discover why you simply can’t miss it!

Big Love, Big Fun!

(Credit: MINI Malaysia)

MINIfest is all about having Big Fun, and there’s no shortage of cool activities to keep your adrenaline pumping.

Soar through the air with the MINI Slingshot, and enjoy a magnificent bird’s-eye view of the festival. And if that’s not enough to satisfy your thrill-seeking soul, there’ll be plenty of well-loved carnival games to test your skills and bring out your competitive side.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! MINIfest has partnered with a diverse range of vendors, including MINI car boot vendors, who will entice you with their products. From MINI-themed merchandise to other delightful finds, you’ll be spoilt for choice!

A Gastronomic Adventure

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

Good things come in small packages, and MINI Malaysia believes that great things come in MINI servings that are big on flavours.

Brace yourself for an epicurean delight as food vendors from Tiffin at the Yard tantalise your taste buds with their exclusive assortment of MINI-themed delectables. From savoury to sweet, there’s something for everyone. Prepare to embark on a gastronomic adventure like no other!

Workshops For The Young & Young At Heart

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

MINIfest isn’t just for the grown-ups – it’s a celebration for the whole family. In collaboration with Modle.play, two workshops have been specially crafted to engage and inspire young minds.

In the first workshop, budding engineers can construct a remarkable battery-powered MINI from scratch. It’s a fun way to ignite their passion for innovation and all things automotive!

The second workshop encourages creativity in a different way. Kids can design their very own personalised MINI keychains or jewellery, adding a touch of individuality to their MINI-loving spirit. And while the kids are busy creating masterpieces, there’s a charming play area with wooden playsets to keep them entertained.

Witness The Evolution Of MINI

(Credit: MINI Malaysia)

Be transported through time as you step into the MINI Garage at MINIfest!

Take a journey through the captivating history of MINI and witness its extraordinary evolution. From the iconic MINI Classic to the MINI 3-Door R53, MINI 3-Door R56, MINI Coupe R58, MINI Countryman R60, and MINI Paceman JCW R61, you’ll get a glimpse into the legacy of this beloved brand.

It doesn’t stop at admiring history, ‘cause you can also experience the thrill of driving the MINI Countryman and the MINI Electric during the event. Feel the power and agility of these remarkable vehicles firsthand with test drives available from 11am to 7pm.

Prizes Galore!

(Credit: MINI Malaysia)

Here’s another reason to jump on the MINIfest bandwagon – lucky draws!

By registering for the event, you stand a chance to win some truly thrilling prizes. Throughout the day, a series of lucky draws will keep the excitement buzzing, and you might just walk away with an incredible reward. So, be sure to secure your spot at MINIfest and keep those lucky charms handy!

Mark Your Calendars For MINIfest 2023

(Credit: MINI Malaysia)

Now that we’ve revealed the fantastic lineup awaiting you at MINIfest 2023, it’s time to save the date!

Register NOW and make your way to Tiffin at the Yard @ Sentul Depot on Saturday, 22 July. MINIfest is calling, and it’s time to answer with a resounding “YES!” See you there!

For more information, visit MINI Malaysia’s official website and follow MINI Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.

