From Wine Tastings To Quokka Selfies, Perth Has It All

Are you ready for an adventure that will leave you in awe? Look no further than Perth, the sunniest capital city in Australia.

With its stunning urban parks and sprawling vineyards, Perth’s outdoor offerings are truly second to none.

The best part is that it’s under 6 hours away from KL by flight, and it’s in the same time zone as Malaysia, so you won’t have to deal with jetlag. Topped with AirAsia X’s low fares, Perth is the Perth-fect destination for your next holiday!

Beaches, quokkas, and otherworldly wonders

Scarborough Beach. (Credit: Nathan Hurst via Unsplash)

Let’s start with one of Perth’s biggest draws – the beaches!

When it comes to coastal beauty, Perth takes the crown. Imagine dipping your toes in crystal-clear waters and basking in the warm Australian sun. Cottesloe, Scarborough, and City Beach are the beach trifecta, each offering its own unique charm and very close to the city.

Whether you wanna catch some waves, build sandcastles, or simply relax on the golden sands, these beaches have got you covered. So grab your sunscreen and get ready for some serious beach bliss!

Rottnest Island. (Credit: Mark Stoop via Unsplash)

Next, prepare yourself for an encounter with the world’s happiest animal – the Quokka!

Hop on a short ferry ride to Rottnest Island, and you’ll find yourself in the company of these adorable marsupials. Quokkas are famous for their photogenic nature and perpetually cheerful expressions. Snap a selfie with one of these furry critters, and you’re guaranteed to brighten up your Instagram feed.

But that’s not all Rottnest Island has to offer. Explore the island’s hidden coves, pedal your way through scenic bike trails, and witness breathtaking lookout points that will make you feel like you’re on top of the world.

The Pinnacles, Nambung National Park. (Credit: Eddie Bugajewski via Unsplash)

For those seeking a unique natural spectacle, a visit to Nambung National Park is a must. Prepare to be awestruck by the otherworldly rock formations known as the Pinnacles. Rising majestically from the golden desert sands, these limestone spires create a surreal and hauntingly beautiful landscape.

Take a leisurely drive through the park or join a guided tour to fully appreciate the magnificence of this natural wonder. As you wander amidst the Pinnacles, you’ll feel like you’re in a sci-fi movie set on another planet (hello, Dune fans) – a sight that will stay with you long after you’ve left Perth.

Wine, heritage, and art

(Credit: Kym Ellis via Unsplash)

Discover Western Australia’s oldest wine region, the Swan Valley, located just a short drive from Perth. This picturesque region is a perfect blend of vineyards, galleries, breweries, and local produce stalls. Here, you can taste over 180 years of winemaking history and choose from 150 different attractions along the way.

Unlike high-end wine regions, here you’ll find a down-to-earth, unpolished atmosphere – a result of many family-owned and operated businesses in the area. Even at the larger wineries in the area, you’ll find gin distillers carefully applying bottle labels, restaurant owners hand-picking fresh produce, and winemakers pouring tastings while tending to their barrels.

The Swan Valley caters to visitors of all ages. At Caversham Wildlife Park, located inside Whiteman Park, you can enjoy koala holding and kangaroo feeding, as well as vintage train rides and playgrounds. Explore The House of Honey to see live (contained) bees, indulge in delectable treats at Whistler’s Chocolate Company, and stock up on delicious nougat at Mondo Nougat Factory.

(Credit: Harry Cunningham via Unsplash)

Back in the heart of Perth, you’ll find yourself transported to a bygone era in the nostalgic city centre. The city’s charming heritage buildings, quaint streets, and vibrant atmosphere will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a time capsule. Take a leisurely stroll through bustling laneways, discover hidden gems in cosy cafes and boutique shops, and immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of the area.

Don’t miss the chance to visit the iconic Perth Mint, where you can delve into the city’s gold mining history and even witness the mesmerising sight of molten gold being poured.

(Credit: Start Digital via Unsplash)

Perth is not only a haven for natural wonders but also a vibrant hub for art enthusiasts. Explore the captivating art trails of Perth, starting at Northbridge, and wander through the streets adorned with vibrant murals and street art.

For a deeper dive into the city’s art scene, follow the Perth Cultural Centre art walk. This immersive experience takes you through the city’s cultural precinct, where you can admire contemporary artworks, visit galleries, and witness the pulsating creative energy of Perth.

Ready to embark on an unforgettable journey to Perth?

The Crawley Edge Boatshed, Perth. (Credit: AirAsia)

AirAsia X is your ticket to this remarkable destination, offering low fares that make your dreams of exploration a reality!

Travel between 1 August 2023 to 31 March 2024 for an all-in one-way fare of RM499, with Premium Flatbed option available for only RM1699.

In just 6 hours, you can find yourself in the heart of Perth’s natural wonders and urban delights. So, why wait? Book now via the airasia Superapp and unlock the adventure of a lifetime!

