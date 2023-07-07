How Does Nicotine Gum Help Smokers Kick The Habit?

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Smoking and vaping are addictive habits plaguing many, including young adults.

Many have tried to stop this habit but failed.

However, a Twitter user known as @ZeeMalek shared about a nicotine chewing gum that has helped her brother quit smoking.

According to her, her brother is a heavy smoker who needs to have at least one stick of cigarette a day. However, after trying the Nicorette chewing gum, she said that her brother has gone for days without picking up even one stick.

Abang aku jenis suka merokok & hari-hari mesti kena hisap rokok even sebatang, kalau tak mcm tak lengkap hidup dia 🫠 Then dia try makan chewing gum Nicorette ni utk stop merokok & menjadi weh. Setakat ni ada lah hari2 dia yg bebas rokok 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7leYibVCwB — ZM (@erzxzh) July 3, 2023

Many netizens who read the post also shared their experience in trying the chewing gum. One of them pointed out that it was also recommend by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

My husband pergi Klinik Berhenti Merokok KKM mmg suggest benda ni. He stopped smoking for 1 year tapi pastu patah balik to smoking 😕 — Suzie Hanif 🇲🇾 (@shanaizus) July 5, 2023

Another netizen said that it is better to use the nicotine patch for heavy smokers rather than going straight for the chewing gum.

if heavy smoke, go for patch first. dont take chewing gum straight. the gum only took if you really really need to smoke. source – ex smoker — M.A.J (@muhamadiib1) July 5, 2023

Another netizen also shared his experience taking the chewing gum.

pengalaman saya makan ni time nk berhenti dulu, makan satu jika mau merokok, contoh lepas makan mesti nk isap, so mkn benda ni akan hilang rasa nk merokok, tekak akan rasa macam lepas isap rokok. niat dan usaha kene kuat nk benti ni. — aziemsky_ (@azimsaat97) July 5, 2023

Nicorette

Nicotine chewing gum helps people who want to quit smoking. It can be purchased in pharmacies.

The Nicorette brand comes in four flavours; Icy White, Fresh Mint, Original and Fruit. It also comes in two different doses which are 2mg and 4mg of nicotine.

According to the brand’s website, when trying to quit, smokers may go through cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Nicotine is released when the gum is chewed, and it enters the body through the mouth’s lining to help with these withdrawal symptoms.

As the body adjusts to not receiving its normal amount of nicotine, cravings may appear. The gum’s nicotine content helps to reduce the desire to smoke.

The dosage of the gum depends on how many cigarettes a person smokes in a day. As for the 2mg dosage, it should be taken by those who smoke 20 or less cigarettes a day. The 4mg dosage is for those who smoke over 20 cigarettes a day.

However, it is important to note than one should not consume more than 15 pieces of the chewing gum in a day.

Besides that, it is also important to know, that one can also easily get addicted to the chewing gum as it also contains nicotine, just like a cigarette.

According to WebMd, the marketers of Nicorette, GlaxoSmithKline, suggests that users discontinue using the gum after 12 weeks and speak with a doctor if they “still feel the need” to take it.

To stop an addictive habit, the main thing is discipline and will power. Although these alternatives are helpful, ultimately it boils down to the individual’s will power in dropping the habit.

Immersing in a healthy routine such as following a healthy diet, exercising and maintaining a proper discipline also helps with getting rid of such habits.

Thus, no matter what alternatives are employed, it is each person’s own effort and hard work that determine their ability to fully kick a bad habit.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.