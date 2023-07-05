Taste The Ragnarok Origin Game-Inspired Drink “Velvet Crème Poring Latte”

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Huawei AppGallery, ZUS Coffee, and the beloved mobile game Ragnarok Origin (ROO) have joined forces to announce a collaborative campaign revolving around the Velvet Crème Poring Latte.

The Velvet Crème Poring Latte is carefully crafted to capture the excitement and happiness felt when starting a new adventure with a partner, while seamlessly blending elements of gaming, specialty coffee craftsmanship, and technological innovation.

Terence Ho, co-founder and head barista of Zus Coffee, after demonstrating how the Velvet Creme Poring Latte is made. Image: Anne Dorall/TRP

For those who do not play Ragnarok Online, Poring is the cute pink jelly-type creature in the game.

This is why the highly anticipated drink is pink in colour and serves as a tribute to the enchanting story that unites gaming, love, and technology.

The Velvet Crème Poring Latte, inspired by Poring, the iconic adorable monster in Ragnarok Origin, allows our gaming community to experience the fantasy world in a different space, and as part of their daily lives. Avid fans can also catch up over a drink and their gaming happenings. It is also an opportunity for other gamers to discover the world of Ragnarok Origin, bringing the nostalgic charm of the game to a wider audience. Join us in exploring the diverse and visually stunning world of Ragnarok Origin, available now on AppGallery. Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Hub

How does it taste?

The Velvet Crème Poring Latte tastes sweet and refreshing due to the strawberry and honey in the drink. The drink is also topped with ZUS Coffee’s signature velvet crème to give that smooth finish.

There’s no coffee or tea in it so it can be enjoyed any time just like how players can play Ragnarok games at any time of the day.

The drink is available until 31 July so remember to get your hands on it before it’s gone!

The Velvet Creme Poring Latte. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Check out the exclusive rewards

In addition to the Poring Latte experience, there are exhilarating opportunities for in-app purchases and user rewards on Huawei AppGallery.

Players of Ragnarok Origin are invited to download the game from AppGallery to get exclusive rewards.

Some of the rewards that gamers are able to unlock are:

Special in-game gift packs for a total spend of RM500 and above.

Limited-edition “Original Love” Tumbler for a total spend of RM1,000 and above, only on e-Wallets.

The in-app purchases activities will run from now until 31 July 2023. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, head to https://bit.ly/ag_roo_zus_campaign2023

Players can download Ragnarok Origin from AppGallery.

