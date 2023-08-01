Unlock Your Inner Barbie With These 5 Must-Have Looks!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Inspirations are everywhere, and the master of it all – Gen Zs! They’ve got the knack for drawing inspiration from everywhere – be it lifestyle, learning, home & decor, cooking and of course – style.

These trendsetters fearlessly embrace their unlimited creativity, and there are no such things as being overdressed or following strict rules in their fashion game. It’s all about flaunting that unique style and letting their imaginations run wild!

Want to know what the secret is? References! Gen Zs have an array of them, and they fill in the blanks with creativity. Whether it’s an outfit for work, play, a date, or even going on a hike, they have a ready reference for every occasion.

Good references make good looks, and this will be sure to make heads turn!

Speaking of looks, there’s one trend that’s trending among the Gen Zs – it’s the fabulous #BarbieCore ! You can’t go wrong with pink . If you’re looking to add some pink to life, look no further than the LazLOOK Crazy Fashion Sale where shoppers will be mesmerised and inspired by the #StyledByLazLook items and value-for-money fashion pieces.

Don’t miss out on the #BarbieCore Outfit Inspo with LazLOOK Crazy Fashion Sale, All Under RM49!

Here are some items you can score during the LazLOOK Crazy Fashion Sale to channel your inner Barbie without breaking the bank!

The Preppy Barbie

Pink mini skirt or dress paired with headband, minimal jewellery, signature cat-eye sunnies, and closed-toe heels! Try this look on when you are walking to class and it will surely turn every Ken’s head as you are strutting by!

The Sporty Barbie

Being a Barbie doesn’t always mean that you have to wear a pair of 5-inch heels. Try on the Sporty Barbie look for a change and sweat in style in your best pink getup. Oversized sweatshirt and bright pink biker shorts will always be a timeless look for always-on-the-go Barbies! Who says being a Barbie is uncomfortable?

The Modest Barbie

Two words: Oversized everything! Pair the pink est bottom with a muted pink shirt, and gold hair accessories for a demurer and more modest look that goes from day to night effortlessly without losing your inner Barbie persona.

The Minimal Barbie

Barbie-curious folks, this one’s for you! We get it, pink is a bold colour to wear. But we got to start somewhere, right? Why not start with a bright pink bottom with a neutral top and a cute handbag to give a little splash of Barbie in your life!

The Corporate Barbie

This Barbie is a corporate girl. An oversized blazer paired with pink slips, minimal handbag and matching bright heels will let your colleagues know that you mean business!

With deals up to 80% off on selected styles and 25% cashback with fast & free shipping, anything and everything you need is here! Discover and dazzle new styles without spending a fortune with LazLOOK Crazy Fashion Sale happening from 2 – 4 August 2023.

