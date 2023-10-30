The Downside of Daily Pantyliner Use on Women’s Health

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Vaginal discharge is a common concern for women, especially those who must maintain personal hygiene before their daily prayers, particularly among Muslim women.

According to MyHealth, nearly 75% of married women in Malaysia experience vaginal discharge as a result of sexual activity.

As a solution, some women opt for daily pantyliner usage to address this issue. However, it’s crucial to understand that consistent pantyliner use can impact a woman’s vaginal health.

Why Is Daily Pantyliner Use Not Advisable?

Explained by a women’s health expert in a TikTok video (@anniedeliversmd), daily pantyliner use can have adverse effects on women’s intimate health.

Potential risks include contact dermatitis, resulting in itching and inflammation in the external vaginal area.

Discomfort and itching in the vaginal area can lead some women to scratch or rub the skin, potentially causing abrasions.

This reaction, known as Lichen Simplex Chronicus, can result in the formation of lumps around hair follicles.

Furthermore, frequent pantyliner use can increase the risk of yeast infections due to trapped moisture in the vaginal area.

Alternatives to Daily Pantyliner Use

While some individuals may feel uncomfortable without pantyliners and wish to continue using them daily, it is recommended to change pantyliners regularly to prevent the intimate area from being exposed to excessive moisture.

Additionally, having spare cotton underwear on hand can provide comfort when dealing with discharges that may cause discomfort.

7 Tips for Women’s Vaginal Care

The female intimate area is sensitive and requires meticulous care. Neglecting it can lead to various health risks and unpleasant odours.

Therefore, maintaining vaginal hygiene is essential.

Here are some tips that may help:

Opt for dry, cotton underwear.

Avoid wearing tight-fitting pants or fabric that can increase body heat and create a humid environment in the vaginal area.

Change out of wet clothing, especially after swimming or exercising.

Thoroughly dry the vaginal area with tissue after urination or bowel movements.

Regularly change pads during your period.

Monitor sugar intake, as it may increase the risk of bacterial and fungal growth.

Include yogurt in your diet, as it contains beneficial bacteria that can promote internal vaginal health.

