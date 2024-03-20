Top 5 “Boujee-est” Ramadan Buffet That Could Satisfy Your Cravings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Still wondering where to treat yourself this Ramadan? Look no further, as here are 5 restaurants in Kuala Lumpur that made it to the Michelin guide that you can splurge on!

These restaurants offer a diverse range of Iftar menus, catering to various tastes.

From buffet spreads to luxurious dining experiences, here are five establishments that promise a memorable buka puasa.

Limapulo

Limapulo offers a traditional Nyonya Ramadan set for two at RM75 nett or for four at RM140 nett.

Located at 50 Jalan Doraisamy, Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, their menu includes Nyonya dishes, such as:

• tamarind chicken

• cucur udang (prawn fritters)

• sambal bendi or terung (ladyfingers or brinjal)

Each set includes bandung cincau (rose syrup with grass jelly drink) and sago gula melaka for dessert. This offer is only for dine-in orders, so might as well enjoy the experience!

Kayra

Moving up the scale, Kayra presents an Iftar Special menu celebrating Northern Kerala’s flavours.

Situated on the first floor of Bangsar Village 1 in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, Kayra offers an Iftar Special menu featuring à la carte dishes.

Their classic Set for 4 is priced at RM115++ per pax while the Premium Set for 8 is RM130++ per pax.

The menu includes:

• Chicken Pathiri

• Prawn Ulartiyath

• Mango Coconut Brûlée

To tie the delicacies together, guests can indulge in desserts like rose bandung pudding or mango coconut brûlée.

Additionally, a variety of daily rotating cakes and tarts are available for those with a sweet tooth.

Aliyaa

Aliyaa, known for its authentic Sri Lankan-Malay dishes, presents a set menu for Ramadan that can accommodate two, four, six, or eight people.

Their Iftar feast is priced at RM180++ for 2, RM320++ for 4, RM440++ for 6 and RM560++ for 8.

Aliyaa offers a distinctive Ramadan dining experience with its blend of Sri Lankan and Malay cuisines.

The specially curated set menu for Ramadan features a variety of flavourful dishes.

Located at 48 Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, Aliyaa offers a set menu for Ramadan, including:

• Chicken Peratal

• Mutton Paal Poriyal

• Samosas

• Curries

• Sri Lankan-Malay pickles

The meal is completed with a sweet finish of Wattalappam, a traditional custard made with palm sugar and spices, which is a signature dish at Aliyaa.

Dancing Fish

Dancing Fish offers two set menus for Ramadan, themed “Month of Beautiful Blessings.”

The first set, priced at RM439++ caters for four to six people, while the second set, priced at RM789++, is designed for eight to ten people.

The menu includes dishes like:

• Chicken satay

• Charcoal grilled whole sea bass

• Slow-cooked Australian lamb shank.

Located on the third floor of the Bangsar Shopping Centre in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, reservations for Dancing Fish can be made through online booking.

De. Wan 1958

Making the top of this list is De. Wan 1958 which offers a Ramadan buffet featuring dishes from all over Peninsular Malaysia.

At this Bib Gourmand restaurant, diners can enjoy the culinary creations of renowned chef-patron Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan.

Throughout his career, Chef Wan has been dedicated to showcasing traditional Malaysian dishes infused with a contemporary twist.

Priced at RM188 nett for adults, RM135 for senior citizens, and RM88 for children, the buffet includes:

• Rojak Betik Terengganu

• Rendang Minangkabao

• Lemak Nanas Nyonya

Located at Level 2-2, The LINC KL along Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, De. Wan 1958 also offers Ramadan Family Sets for customers to enjoy breaking fast in their own homes.

Additionally, the restaurant provides a range of custom Raya merchandise perfect for gifts, including a Tiffin box with three types of Raya cookies or a collectible flasket filled with dates.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable feast or a luxurious dining experience, these restaurants in Kuala Lumpur have something special in store for Ramadan.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.