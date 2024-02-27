“They Ran Off” Alleged Hit & Run On Elite Highway Enraged Netizens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As road users, it is our shared responsibility to drive safely and adhere to traffic rules so everyone can reach their destination safe and sound. It also stands to reason that we should take responsibility for our actions if anything unexpected happens.

A recent accident that occurred on the Elite Highway fueled netizens’ concern. A 28-second dashcam footage captured a crash involving a black Toyota Voxy MPV being rear-ended by a grey Perodua Myvi at around 7 in the morning.

The incident was shared by TikTok user Munirah (@msmunirah) and showed the rear view from the black Voxy being hit by the grey Myvi in the far right lane, as it failed to stop in time.

It appeared that the rear of the black Voxy was left crumpled, while the Myvi looked like it didn’t suffer much damage.

Munirah claimed that after the accident, the grey Myvi “ran off” and kept on going without pulling over. She also alleged that the Myvi driver did not make a police report following the incident.

Munirah added that she had reported the incident to the authorities. She also asked for netizens’ assistance to locate and identify the owner of the black Toyota.

Those who saw the video expressed their anger towards the Myvi driver for not taking responsibility for the accident and warned other road users to be careful on the Elite Highway.

Road Safety Tips

Pic Credit : Pexels/Wap Car

If you are on the road, some safety tips by the National Safety Council (MKN) need to be followed. This is to ensure the safety of every driver.

Some of them are:

Maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Wear a seat belt.

Know the speed limit of the road.

Do not beat traffic lights.

Do not drive while intoxicated.

