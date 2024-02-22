Are You Ready for It? A Malaysian Swiftie’s Guide to the Eras Tour in Singapore

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s been a long time coming, Swifties! Award-winning pop star Taylor Swift is lighting up Singapore’s National Stadium for seven epic days, welcoming fans from all over the world to her Eras Tour.

If you’re wondering where to begin, don’t worry – we know places, and we’ve put together a Taylor-inspired guide, curated especially for Malaysian Swifties driving or flying in for the concert, so you can wisely prepare for a sparkling night to remember!

Make sure you never go out of style

Whether you prefer short skirts or T-shirts, Taylor Swift’s countless ‘eras’ can make choosing the perfect concert outfit an incredibly overwhelming process.

Thankfully, Swifties always have each others’ backs – there is a whole website dedicated to outfits inspired by her iconic eras. And if you find yourself scrambling to piece together an outfit at the very last minute, there’s no need to panic.

Singapore’s National Stadium is conveniently located near two malls – Suntec City and Kallang Wave Mall. So, polish up real nice and shimmer for the arrival of Miss Swift!

Bonus tip: If you’re heading to Singapore from overseas, download the MyICA app and fill up the arrival card a few days early so you have a smooth entry into the Lion City.

Take part in all sorts of Swift-tivities

Singapore is abuzz with excitement! Be sure to take some time to explore the city, home to world-class attractions such as Universal Studios and the Singapore Flyer.

Pay a visit to Haji Lane, where an Eras tour-themed photo studio awaits! Save the photos for keepsakes, and when you’re older, wiser, and have children someday, you can tell them all about the amazing time you had at the Eras Tour!

If you want to mingle with fellow Swifties before the show, head to the Adventure Cove Waterpark at Resorts World Sentosa for a pool party extravaganza.

Sing along to Taylor’s enchanting tunes as you sit by the water and create unforgettable memories with your new besties.

If you’re on a strict budget, though, some wallet-friendly alternatives include a trip to the enchanting Gardens By The Bay and a walk around the 11-kilometre MacRitchie Nature Trail – you may never want to get out of the woods!

Bonus tip: Haji Lane is home to a bunch of unique stores. If you’re going to do some shopping, make sure you diversify your payment options as there may be additional fees with your bank card when you spend overseas.

If you’re choosing cash, always pay in the local currency but be wary of ATM fees. Banks tend to mark up the exchange rate rather than using the mid-market rate on Google.

Search for ATMs near where you’ll be staying and check out their fees and rates, airports usually have the priciest ATM fees so make sure to avoid them when you arrive.

If you plan to go cashless, consider a prepaid card option that will help you save on foreign transaction fees like the Wise card. The card can be linked to your Apple and Google Pay wallet, offering you a seamless shopping experience.

Immerse yourself in the Taylor Swift lore

If you’re looking for something to do that’s a little more indoors, take the time to make friendship bracelets to exchange at the concert! Swapping handmade bracelets is a worldwide Swiftie phenomenon with a big reputation – this popular tradition allows fans to spread love and carry a memento of what could be the best night of their lives.

Don’t forget to check out some local craft stores for supplies! Meanwhile, brush up on fan chants and concert rituals with your squad to make sparks fly as you shout and sing your hearts out at the concert!

Bonus tip: Remember to double-check the bag, camera and water policies at National Stadium – you don’t want to be in trouble when you walk in!

One, two, three, let’s go Swifties!

With your chosen outfit and friendship bracelets in hand, it’s time to head to the long-awaited Eras Tour in style! Instead of dealing with taxis and busy streets, hop on the MRT and stop at the station near the venue, aptly named Stadium. Singapore’s public transport system is easy to navigate, especially with help from Google Maps or local apps like MyTransport.SG. First-timers in Singapore can grab a tourist pass that best suits their itinerary. If you happen to have a NETS FlashPay MRT card from your last trip to Singapore, make sure to top it up with the NETS app.

Bonus tip: When you top-up a NETS FlashPay card on the app, it will automatically use Singapore dollars. But do take note of the 25 to 50-cent service fee! To shake off additional exchange rates and hidden service fees from your bank card, top-up your MRT card with the Wise card. To make things easier you can also use a Wise card to tap into the MRT and get around Singapore seamlessly. It has no hidden fees and uses the mid-market exchange rate, so you can save some money and spend some of it on precious Taylor merch!

The Eras Tour has taken the world by storm, and we hope that this guide gives you some much-needed insights for your journey. Now, go forth and make your wildest dreams come true!

