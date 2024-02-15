Changi Airport To Hand Out Free Taylor Swift “Friendship” Bracelets On 1 March 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In just two weeks’ time, Swifties all across Southeast Asia will get to watch Taylor Swift perform live in Singapore.

As part of Swift’s The Eras Tour, the songstress will be performing at the National Stadium from 2 March right up to 9 March, which many are excited about.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

🗓 2, 3 & 4 March 2024

🗓 7, 8 & 9 March 2024

📍National Stadium

Supported by Sabrina Carpenter



The UOB Cardmembers Presale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Singapore is now SOLD OUT! pic.twitter.com/sEEFvUZOgM — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) July 5, 2023

Well, thanks to Singapore’s Changi Airport, fans now have something additional to look forward to.

One day before the concert, the airport is hosting a fan event titled beJEWELed at Jewel Changi Airport’s Shiseido Forest Valley.

The event, which is predicted to be among the country’s biggest events, is a singalong function that was organised to allow fans to meet and interact before the concert.

Fans indeed can look forward to singing along to hits such as Love Story and Bejeweled while interacting with Swifites from other parts of Southeast Asia.

What’s more, the event will also feature local singer Joie Tan and the band 53A.

Free friendship bracelet

But wait, it gets better! Changi Airport will also be handing out limited friendship bracelets along with a pack of beads for free during the day of the event.

That said, fans who are interested are required to acquire tickets for the event. Though there is no entry fee, fans must register to participate in it.

As such, you can register your interest here by 11.59pm on Sunday (18 February). Once you do, you will get an email with the link to get the tickets.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. So, be sure to be quick and constantly check your email for the link!

Oh yes, just so you know this is not an official Taylor Swift event. It was organised by Changi Airport solely to welcome international Swifties to the country.

And do not get your hopes up as Swift is unfortunately not making an appearance at the event. But who knows, we might be wrong 😉.

