[Watch] “Hey Wassap Gaiss” New Product Coming Out After Sambal Nyet’s Success

There is a saying that goes hard work beats talent, and that is the story of the famous entrepreneur and influencer Khairul Aming.

The Kelantan-born entrepreneur has become an inspiration to the younger generation with his Sambal Nyet.

Recently through a video on his social media accounts, Khairul announced his new product, Dendeng Nyet Berapi, that will launch soon.

According to Khairul, this is a ready-to-eat product. Sharing further, Khairul Aming said he had spent more than RM2 million to buy machines, packaging and raw materials for his second product.

From the video that was posted, Khairul also said that his new product took about a year for the research and development (R&D) process.

“We don’t just R&D the recipe, we also have to R&D with the machine, with packaging and storage methods to make sure the product is ready when it’s launched later.

“This product uses more ingredients and takes a longer cooking time when compared to the first product.”

Most of the ingredients that are used for the product are natural ingredients, according to Khairul.

“The process starts with blending mixed with boiling, frying and sautéing for hours until the product is soft,” he said.

It is understood that this Dendeng Nyet Berapi will be sold live on TikTok @khairulaming starting at 9pm this Friday (2 February).

“So, we hope you like this product, we have worked hard for a year to develop this product but if there are any shortcomings you can let us know for improvements later,” he added.

Scanning the comment section, many are excited that their beloved influencer is finally releasing a new product.

A few joked that they were ready to compete with others on launch day because they don’t want to miss the chance to be among the first customers.

