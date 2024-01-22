Zainalabidin’s KLPAC Concert A Resounding Success

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPAC) played host to an unforgettable night of music, stories, and mesmerizing performances at Sound Spirit Zainalabidin: The Legacy of Sound last Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Supported by MyCreative Ventures and presented by CIMB Bank and CIMB Foundation, this unforgettable production was orchestrated by AfroZapin Network, under the creative stewardship of the esteemed Datuk Zainalabidin.

The Pentas 1 auditorium witnessed a resounding success, hosting a captivated

full-house audience, including nearly 300 music major students from esteemed

institutions such as the University of Technology MARA, University of Malaya, Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan (ASWARA), UCSI University and Limkokwing University.

Zainalabidin, a maestro with an enduring legacy, took the audience on an immersive journey through his illustrious career.

He sang 10 of his most popular songs such as Bongkar, Damai, Sabar, Manis, Khayalan, Hijau and his latest single, Tiba Masa, before closing the show with Ikhlas Tapi Jauh; each note resonating with the echoes of his life experiences.

Interspersed with captivating stories, the performance offered a rare glimpse into the artist’s soul, creating an intimate connection with the audience.

Adding a layer of depth to the evening, Sunil Kumar, an accomplished sound engineer, the renowned percussionist Steve Thorton, and the musical maestro Michael Veerapen, who also happens to be the composer of Zainalabidin’s latest single, Tiba Masa, joined the stage.

Their shared experiences and insights into the entertainment industry enriched the event, providing a holistic view of the collaborative process behind the art.

The lineup also featured stellar performances by Pija Yasin, winner of TV3’s

programme Mentor and One Juicy, an acclaimed B-Boy dancer recognized as one of

Asia’s best and a champion of Astro Ria’s reality programme The Band.

Their contributions added dynamic energy to the night, further solidifying the event’s status as a celebration of diverse talent.

Sound Spirit Zainalabidin has left an indelible mark, celebrating the enduring legacy of a musical icon and showcasing the vibrancy of Malaysia’s entertainment scene.

If you missed the magic of Sound Spirit Zainalabidin: The Legacy of Sound, you can relive the enchantment by exploring exclusive photos and videos here and here.

