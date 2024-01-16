Super Junior Kyuhyun To Perform In Malaysia This April 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

South Korean superstar Kyuhyun is officially ready to celebrate his new musical era with Malaysian fans! After recently signing up with his new music label, the Super Junior member is finally marking his solo debut here in Malaysia.

As part of his Restart Asia Tour, Kyuhyun will perform for local fans on 13 April. His new music label confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, posting a list of countries that were chosen for the tour.

However, the concert’s time and venue have yet to be confirmed, as the posting merely states the concert’s day and date.

Regardless, fans are in for a treat as the upcoming show promises them a celebration of his illustrious discography, offering them a mix of his previous hits along with the tracks off his new EP Restart.

More information regarding the upcoming show will be revealed soon.

Got time meh?

But while local fans are keen to attend the upcoming show, some were unsure about their participation.

Seeing how the concert will be held on the fourth day of Raya, Muslim fans were joking that they will have not much time to prepare for the concert.

So much so that they might have to straight head to the concert with their Baju Raya, including the hashtag #LebaranbersamaKyuhun.

But who knows, Kyuhyun may also be in the spirit of Raya and might do something special in conjunction with the festive celebration.

A new era

The upcoming tour marks Kyuhyun’s return as a solo artist. The tour along with the EP indeed is his first musical project since leaving his old label SM Entertainment last July.

Previously, he had been focusing on growing his activities as a TV personality, actor, and a member of the sensational group Super Junior.

But now that he is focusing on furthering his solo endeavours again, fans can once again see him push the envelope as a solo artist.

