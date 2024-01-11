Fun Things To Do This Weekend 12 January – 14 January

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are several fun things around the Klang Valley to check out, including a special market where you get to feel like you’re back in the 60s.

Pasar Saloma 12 to 14 January

Head over to Setapak if you would like to step back in time and get a feel of things when it was much simpler and less complicated.

Pasar Saloma is happening from tomorrow to Sunday at the Giant Setapak parking lot. They open at 11am.

Pretend like you’re back in the 60s and put on your best kebaya or ol skool slacks for a fun time that’s guaranteed to be IG-worthy as well.

Just Jokes 12 and 13 January

If daytime comedy is not your thing, check out this late night comedy show at the Wayang Kulit Tatu in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Among the names set to perform are Fakkah Fuzz, Riezman Radzlan and Kuah Jenhan.

The doors open by 9.45pm as the show starts at 10.30pm.

Tickets are RM50 per entry and apparently selling fast so hit Just Jokes up now if you want to secure your tickets.

Another event at Just Jokes is happening on 12 January in Bukit Damansara at 8.30pm. It looks a bit hush-hush featuring a yet to be named super duper special guest and headliners and new stars at an UNDISCLOSED LOCATION in Bukit Damansara. Tickets are also RM50.

Strollin Market 12 to 14 January

Look for pre-loved or arts and crafts thingamabobs at Central Market’s Strollin Market this weekend which kicks off 12 January from 10am to 10pm.

Techno Stage 13 January

Looking for a rave? Check out Midnight Festival this 13 January at Techno Stage featuring Ashley Lau, NYK, Suhsi, Mr Yang and Omar.

For more info go to www.bycliq.com.

Make something with your hands

Learn new skills and unleash your creative side at some of these workshops by MTMT Studios.

This weekend, you can try your hand at wheel-throwing or bespoke perfume creation, both happening on 13 January.

On Sunday 14 January, there will be a Chinese New Year textured wax sachet workshop and the Peranakan beads embroidery workshop.

To sign up, check them out here.

Destinasi Soul Station 13 and 14 January

Checkout Destinasi Soul Station by Riuh in the City and Rapid KL, happening 13 and 14 January from 11am to 11pm at the PARC Hub, Subang Jaya.

The event features soulful local acts, vendors, activities and more.

