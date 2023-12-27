TRP
RM9 For Roti Canai Kosong In Genting Highlands, Too Expensive or Normal?
RM9 For Roti Canai Kosong In Genting Highlands, Too Expensive or Normal?

A customer was apparently charged RM9 for a piece of plain roti canai in Genting Highlands.

by
December 27, 2023

We’ve heard plenty of stories about people being overcharged for food. There are also a handful of traders who use price tags that appear misleading to customers.

In the most recent viral sharing, social media isn’t too happy about a customer who was charged too much for something many of us identify as comfort food.

Twitter account Malaysia Most Viral shared a post of a customer who was charged RM9 for one plain roti canai in Genting Highlands.

Roti canai is known as a go-to food in Malaysia, be it for comfort or to fill one’s stomach when money is running low.

The price of the roti canai led to people asking why the food sold in Genting Highlands are expensive.

In addition, they also questioned whether the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) can take action if there is an element of profiteering.

There are those who point out that food and drinks become expensive in certain areas such as theme parks.

Some also said that they do not understand why tourism spots charge high prices for normal food items.

But some also said that the individual in question had ordered the roti canai in a hotel lobby cafe, and the price was appropriate for the place in question.

However, there are also netizens who advise not to buy from those who overcharge.

There are also some who think that the price is expensive, possibly because the cost of living in the area is more expensive.

