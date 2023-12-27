RM9 For Roti Canai Kosong In Genting Highlands, Too Expensive or Normal?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve heard plenty of stories about people being overcharged for food. There are also a handful of traders who use price tags that appear misleading to customers.

In the most recent viral sharing, social media isn’t too happy about a customer who was charged too much for something many of us identify as comfort food.

Twitter account Malaysia Most Viral shared a post of a customer who was charged RM9 for one plain roti canai in Genting Highlands.

Roti canai is known as a go-to food in Malaysia, be it for comfort or to fill one’s stomach when money is running low.

The price of the roti canai led to people asking why the food sold in Genting Highlands are expensive.

In addition, they also questioned whether the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) can take action if there is an element of profiteering.

Roti canai kosong RM9 sekeping.

Nak tanya kenapa kalau jual dekat Genting Highland auto mahal? Kalau macam ni @KPDN_HQ boleh ambil tindakan tak? pic.twitter.com/BakvI4eq6i — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) December 26, 2023

There are those who point out that food and drinks become expensive in certain areas such as theme parks.

Some also said that they do not understand why tourism spots charge high prices for normal food items.

But some also said that the individual in question had ordered the roti canai in a hotel lobby cafe, and the price was appropriate for the place in question.

However, there are also netizens who advise not to buy from those who overcharge.

There are also some who think that the price is expensive, possibly because the cost of living in the area is more expensive.

kalau harga ni bukan dipanggil roti canai dah..

ia dipanggil

"flattened flour dough with curry toppings.." — Hazril M.I (@hazmisa1) December 26, 2023

especially taman2 tema kat Malaysia ni..kalau sekadar nak naikkan rm.50 sen ke RM1 ok je…tp sampai lebih rm3 ke atas dan kadang double plak..ni mmg melampau..dah la sumber makanan kat dlm tu je..bwk bekal x boleh..nak masuk taman tema pun kos tinggi..so mohon dipantau la — IkmalTakMemasal (@IkmalEtherays) December 27, 2023

Rasanya tiada tindakan boleh diambil.

Pengusaha letak harga tinggi pada barangan bukan bwh kawalan harga tak langgar undang².

Pelanggan punyai kebebasan utk beli atau tak beli.

Lainlah kalau libatkan unsur² spt monopoli, sorok barang, komplot tetap harga. — echo (@wfr3104) December 26, 2023

Dari dulu memang tak paham. Kenapa tempat pelancongan harga jauh tinggi pada dekat gerai-gerai biasa. Rasanya bahan yang digunakan sama ja. Maksud sama tu, dari segi kos la. Tapi bila sampai harga peniaga tmpat pelancongan jadi melangit pulak. Awal nau nak kena Azab — Muhammad Farhan (@mfarhanomar89) December 27, 2023

Nak menggalakkan pelancongan dalam Malaysia tapi harga makanan dekat tempat peranginan bapak lah mahal. Hotel sekian hal, makan minum sekian hal. Bukan semua rakyat Malaysia ni T20 masalahnya. Semua bagi alasan kos naik la. Sewa mahal la. Agak2 la weh… — Riezan Rahman (@ketosismode) December 27, 2023

