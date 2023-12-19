Petron’s Jom Jalan-Jalan Pump And Win Campaign Is Back

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Petron Malaysia’s highly successful “Jom Jalan-Jalan” Pump and Win Campaign is back, this time in partnership with Korea Tourism Organisation’s (KTO) Malaysia office and ONE TV Asia.

Through “Jom Jalan-Jalan Seoul”, Petron Miles (P-Miles) subscribers can win a complimentary holiday trip to South Korea from 1 December 2023 to 29 February 2024.

Today, Korea has emerged as one of the top travel destinations for Malaysians. Our collaboration with KTO and ONE TV Asia comes at an opportune time as we aim to reward our customers with an enriching cultural experience, including visits to popular tourist attractions, culinary treats, and an exclusive TV studio tour. These experiences align with our brand DNA in prioritising customer satisfaction, delivering product and service excellence, and building a rewarding relationship with our customers. Shaliza Mohd Sidek, Petron Head of Retail Business Petron Malaysia

The campaign was first launched in 2021 as a way of rewarding Petron’s loyal customers with holiday packages after being on extended lockdown due to the pandemic.

This year, “Jom Jalan-Jalan Seoul” aims to reward 62 lucky winners with prizes worth more than RM250,000 throughout the three-month campaign period.

We are thrilled to join hands with Petron Malaysia in celebration of the Visit Korea Year 2023-2024. With the growing global popularity of Korean culture, we plan to promote typical tourist content of Korea and aim to attract many more foreign travellers next year. We also do our best to provide a safe and pleasant travel environment with the partners in the travel business of Korea, with tourists expecting a variety of cultural events and even promotions on flights and accommodations. Moon Sangho, Managing Director of KTO’s Malaysia office

The campaign is open to all P-Miles cardholders and is available nationwide at more than 770 Petron’s service stations.

With a minimum RM50 petrol purchase, P-Miles cardholders will get one entry, whilst P-Miles mobile app users will have five (5) times more entries.

Petron also partnered with Malaysia Airlines to provide two (2) entries for every Miles-Enrich points conversion during the campaign period.

Petron will be working with ONE TV Asia as the official TV media partner.

ONE is the leading K-entertainment channel that showcases the latest South Korean entertainment programmes, dramas and variety. We are thrilled to enhance our media partnership with Petron Malaysia, which is in sync with our vision to bring the best South Korean entertainment to every household in Malaysia and also to add our unique brand experience and offering to this exciting campaign. George Chien, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of KC Global Media (network that owns ONE TV Asia)

On-ground activities will also take place at selected Petron service stations, featuring promotional collaterals, pop-up stores, and a line-up of Korean cultural activities from January 2024 onwards.

