This Customer Is Right To Be Angry But “I Drove My Mercedes” Remark Sees Him Getting Criticised

It is natural to get annoyed or angry when we receive the wrong food order when using delivery platforms.

However, a video has been circulating on social media of a customer who ended up getting criticised despite the fact that he did not get what he ordered.

The video was shared on Twitter by Amer Al-Jeffrey however its origin can’t be determined.

In the video, the customer recorded the video of himself attempting to confront the restaurant for sending him the wrong food.

He demanded to see the manager; however, the staff mentioned that the manager had gone out.

As soon as the customer learned that the manager was not available, he started questioning the staff about the food that he received.

The highlight of the conversation was when the customer specifically mentioned that he had to drive his “Mercedes” for 7 kilometres and had to use his Touch n’ Go to get his order fixed.

This part of the conversation caught the attention of many netizens who criticised him for being so specific about the brand of his vehicle.

I drive my mersedis, and know what what?

kesian kene drive merc

The customer also demanded that he be reimbursed for his fuel and Touch n’ Go usage.

Some people pointed out that the customer could have just lodged a complaint on the food delivery platform.

Nape x report je? Biasanya aku dpt je report & claim. Sblm ni mknn asyik salah hntr pastu x sempat nk call budak grab sbb dieorg hntr mknn byk2. Skrng dieorg dh upgrade boleh contact bdk2 grab berape minit/jam slps dpt barang. X perlu marah2. Tnya elok2. Dieorg akan layan punye — Syira (@SyiraRock) December 14, 2023

Lah report jela kat grab dapat refund ape .rajin betul pegi kedai tu hahaha — 🙁 (@A_hafizzzzz) December 13, 2023

At the end of the incident, his food order was corrected, and he was paid RM20 as compensation for the mistake.

All OK until “i drive my Mercedes..”



All OK until "i drive my Mercedes.."

