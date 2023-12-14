TRP
Now Reading
This Customer Is Right To Be Angry But “I Drove My Mercedes” Remark Sees Him Getting Criticised
TRP
TRP

This Customer Is Right To Be Angry But “I Drove My Mercedes” Remark Sees Him Getting Criticised

The customer was given the wrong order and decided to drive to the shop to confront the manager.

by
December 14, 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is natural to get annoyed or angry when we receive the wrong food order when using delivery platforms.

However, a video has been circulating on social media of a customer who ended up getting criticised despite the fact that he did not get what he ordered.

The video was shared on Twitter by Amer Al-Jeffrey however its origin can’t be determined.

In the video, the customer recorded the video of himself attempting to confront the restaurant for sending him the wrong food.

He demanded to see the manager; however, the staff mentioned that the manager had gone out.

As soon as the customer learned that the manager was not available, he started questioning the staff about the food that he received.

The highlight of the conversation was when the customer specifically mentioned that he had to drive his “Mercedes” for 7 kilometres and had to use his Touch n’ Go to get his order fixed.

This part of the conversation caught the attention of many netizens who criticised him for being so specific about the brand of his vehicle.

The customer also demanded that he be reimbursed for his fuel and Touch n’ Go usage.

Some people pointed out that the customer could have just lodged a complaint on the food delivery platform.

At the end of the incident, his food order was corrected, and he was paid RM20 as compensation for the mistake.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd