Pavilion Damansara Heights Presents “A Starry Starry Christmas” Celebration

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as Pavilion Damansara Heights (PDH) glitters to the occasion with shimmering stars, twinkling lights, and gleaming ornaments.

Themed “A Starry Starry Christmas“, be ready to step into a captivating atmosphere that truly captures the joy of Christmas as you delight in great shopping deals, irresistible rewards and exciting activities all within a breathtaking ambience.

Whether you are an avid photographer or simply looking to capture the magic of the Yuletide season, Pavilion Damansara Heights Mall is the ideal destination for creating lasting memories.

Look out for the Christmas Specials Pop-Up Stores, Level 2 featuring an array of Maison Berger Paris fragrances, MDSUN skincare products to Patchi chocolates – offering unique gifts for your loved ones.

There is also an exclusive Christmas Party Lounge at Level 5, offering an elevated party space for hosting your holiday parties this December.

Shoppers can enjoy the following performances, rewards, and unbeatable shopping deals:

Meet Santa Claus

Shoppers will receive a printed photo on the spot and enjoy complimentary balloons, popcorns and cotton candy. The full proceed of RM10 per photo will be donated to Dignity For Children Foundation.

Location: Centre Court, Level 2

Date: 2, 9, 16 & 23 December (Saturdays), 3, 10, 17, 24 December (Sundays), 25 December (Monday)

Time: 2pm – 3pm & 5pm – 6pm

Christmas Performance Specials

Move and groove along to a spectacular line up of performances by students of the Cempaka International School, Valerinx and Ionix on Saturdays and Sundays until 24 December.

Christmas Workshops

There is a wide selection of Arts & Craft and Bakery workshop to select from, on weekends only at Level 3 (near Dyson).

Rewards Galore

Tier 1: Spend RM300 and above in single receipt to receive 1 free MONTIGO Sense Coffee Cup 340ml

Tier 2: Spend RM600 and above in single receipt to receive TROVE – ESPA Positivity Candle 200g.

Free 2-Hour Parking With RM100 Spend

Until 2 January 2024, free 2-hour parking with every RM100 spent in accumulated receipts (maximum 2).

Win A Tesla Car

Spend RM190 and above in a single receipt mall-wide and be in the running to win a Tesla Model Y (standard range) worth RM209,000 (contest runs until 9 February 2024).

For more information, visit the mall’s Facebook and Instagram pages @paviliondamansaraheights or check out their website here.

