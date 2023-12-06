Meet The First Malaysian Model To Walk For Louis Vuitton

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ridzman Zidaine has just made history at the recent Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show in Hong Kong. The 23-year-old model opened the show, making him the first Malaysian model to walk for the high-end designer brand.

Ridzman was dressed in a white suit along with a matching white Keepall bag. “Super overwhelmed with the chance I’ve been given. It was a dream come true,” wrote the fashion model on his Instagram.

His groundbreaking moment did not end there. Ridzman was also heavily featured in the fashion show’s video online.

American artist, Pharrell Williams, who designed the show, posted a video of this year’s collection after the event. Ridzman’s look for the evening was chosen as the standout look.

Gradual progress

While this feat is definitely impressive, Ridzman’s accomplishment should not come as a surprise, seeing how he has also set new benchmarks for the local fashion industry previously.

Just last year, he made waves in the international fashion scene after becoming the first local model to grace the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

He had also previously represented numerous prestigious designer brands such as Hermes and Ermenegildo Zegna on the runway.

In addition, Ridzman had also left an impression on the local fashion scene when he made the cover of Men’s Folio magazine for its March issue.

His achievements then were clearly a foretelling of his current success as a fashion model. And judging from his current success, it is evident that Ridzman is only going to continue reaching new heights.

Congratulations Ridzman on your achievements thus far! We look forward to seeing more from you!

