Malaysia’s Nia Atasha Is Victoria’s Secrets First Malay Model

Recently, news of Nia Atasha making it big in Malaysia’s modelling industry went viral on social media.

She revealed that she was chosen to be a part of an exciting new campaign by one of the most well-known lingerie companies, Victoria’s Secret.

Nia got to be the face of the #BeAuthenticBeYou campaign alongside 2018’s Miss Universe Malaysia, Jane Teoh and Thailand’s model and actress Janie Tienphosuwan.

Just yesterday, Victoria’s Secret Malaysia had a launch for their first-ever global campaign highlighting women’s empowerment while showcasing VS’s T-shirt Bra collection.

The local actress shared her excitement on Instagram at @sleepylllama.

In an interview with Eh Malaysia, Nia revealed that she was honoured to be one of the faces for VS and it was a big dream of her as a model.

“It’s an honour honestly. This is like a big opportunity. I always had a dream since I started modelling to be the face of or in a campaign for Victoria’s Secret and here we are (gestures to herself in the poster). It’s gonna be in all stores internationally and it’s a big deal. I’m so happy.”

A lot of people are happy for her but some were on the fence

A lot of Malaysian celebrities were proud of her achievement in representing Malaysia on a popular global brand.

However, some Malaysians weren’t too happy that a Malay Muslim is on the cover of a lingerie brand.

They expressed their disagreement as her actions were not in accordance with Islamic teachings where a woman’s aurat (certain body parts) should be covered.

Who is Nia Atasha?

Nia Atasha Rosli is a 27-year-old Malaysian model and actress born and bred in Kuala Lumpur. She has been climbing the fashion career ladder for almost a decade now, starting in 2014.

Graduating from UiTM in Graphic Design, Nia also dabbles in art, creating colourful works of art through paintings, ceramics, embroidery and more. She displays her works of art on her other Instagram account, @sleepystudio.

Being a local actress, Nia has acted in several dramas and movies such as Inikah Dikatakan Cinta, Budak Tebing 3, Ceroboh, Life Lila, Gila Gusti, Kuasa, Souers and many more.

Besides VS, Nia also worked as a model for other famous brands such as Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci and many more.

