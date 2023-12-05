[Watch] This Hot Baker… I Mean BAKERY Called “Sugar And I!”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent food review video garnered attention from netizens simply because of the appearance of the handsome owner of the bakery café.

Syed Mohd Ilyas, the founder of Sugar and I, introduced and explained that they have over 10 flavours of bombolonis in the café. The top sellers are Nutella, Lotus Biscoff and vanilla custard.

He also showed the new flavours for Christmas and the festive boxes that would be perfect as gifts.

However, most if not all of the female netizens likely did not listen to any of that simply because they were distracted enough by the sight of Syed’s good looks.

In the comments section, netizens who harboured a crush asked if the bakery owner was single.

A netizen joked that they weren’t sure which dessert was on the menu while another person remarked that the comment section was filled with thirsty people.

Netizens also posed the most important question: Which outlet does Syed usually hang out at?

It also looked like people were already scouting the different Sugar and I branches to try to bump into him.

Someone said they went to the branch in Lalaport but sadly did not see Syed there. That said, it’s ok to look but don’t be a creep.

