Tickets Still Available For Ed Sheeran’s Malaysia Concert

The biggest concert of the year, Coldplay, just ended last Wednesday (22 November) which marked a record breaking 75k attendees.

The next big concert is Ed Sheeran’s +–=÷× (Mathematics) tour in February next year at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. Both are organised by Live Nation.

When it was announced back in October, many Ed Sheeran fans were excited for his return. The concert will also feature Calum Scott as special guest.

Tickets are still available

For the excitement that was shown by the fans, it was expected that the concert tickets would be sold out by now.

But the reality is that tickets are still available, based on our checks today.

When the presale ticket was opened for sale on 25 October for Ed Sheeran’s Singapore show, it was sold out in 2 hours. A netizen at the time cheekily pointed out that they should come and buy tickets in Malaysia instead.

Another netizen pointed out that it could be because of a marketing blunder.

kenapa mcm tak bbyk sangat eh ads dia, blunder on the marketing team ke — bobbie (@bobbyalistor) October 30, 2023

Furthermore, there is also another concert happening concurrently with the Ed Sheran concert.

A South Korean band, FT Island, is set to perform in Malaysia for the first time in five years. This concert is part of their Hey Day tour.

The concert is set to take place at Zepp Kl on 24 February 2024, at 8 pm.

🇲🇾 PRIMADONNAs!! Are you ready for FT ISLAND live in Malaysia! They are here to say hi to everyone!



2024 FTISLAND LIVE 'HEY DAY' in KUALA LUMPUR!



📅 24.2.24 (SAT) (8PM)

📍 ZEPP KL



TICKET OPEN : 30.11.23 (THU) (12PM)

🔗 https://t.co/ml5PRX0brh +603-92124202

🎟 RM688 – RM388… pic.twitter.com/7QehAnArFI — MyKpopHuntress (@MyKpopHuntress) November 25, 2023

Nevertheless, Ed Sheeran fans, if you are worried about tickets for the concert, there is no need to worry as there are plenty of them still available.

