The Exchange TRX Opens Today With Aim Of Becoming KL’s New Social Heart

The Exchange TRX opens today in the heart of the nation’s capital, with the aim of becoming Kuala Lumpur’s new social heart.

Amongst the diverse array of vendors at The Exchange TRX is American hotdog, hamburger and milkshake giant, Shake Shack’s first-ever store in Malaysia.

Also taking up space are Bacha Coffee from Morocco, Italian confectioner and gelateria Venchi, Japanese noodle restaurant Kanbe Ramen, which will debut a refreshed park dining concept as well as proudly Malaysian cult favourite, Paolo Paolo Gelato.

The Exchange TRX also marks the national debut of brands like Apple (opening soon), Gentle Monster, Alo Yoga, Molton Brown and more. There are also known favourites such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci. Other exciting brands are Penhaligon’s, Santa Maria Novella, Matiere Premiere, Acqua di Parma as well as the largest HOKA store in Kuala Lumpur.

Part of the 17-acre lifestyle quarter of TRX, The Exchange TRX brings international placemaking and sustainability standards to Malaysia, strategically located in the nation’s first dedicated international financial district (IFC).

With more than 400 stores, The Exchange TRX redefines the retail landscape with the introduction of global firsts and new-to-market brands.

It is also the first retail asset in Malaysia to achieve LEED Gold Certification, in a nod to its commitment towards building sustainability.

The Exchange TRX goes beyond the traditional retail experience with a sprawling 10-acre public-activated park on its rooftop.

The first major green space in the city in over two decades, the park is home to a unique ecosystem of over 150,000 plantings with 95 per cent comprising native or naturalised species. Open year round, TRX City Park will be free for all to discover, supporting Malaysia’s 2040 vision of achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. It will also serve as one of Kuala Lumpur’s most scenic locations to host festivals, concerts, movie premieres, international exhibitions and more.

The Exchange TRX is jointly developed by Lendlease, a globally integrated real estate group based in Australia and TRX City Sdn Bhd, the master developer of the Tun Razak Exchange.

Our ambition for The Exchange TRX is really to create a truly exceptional and transformative space that not only sets new standards in the retail industry but also a landmark that represents the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant community and Malaysians’ exemplary service and hospitality. Mitch Wilson, Project Director of The Exchange TRX and Head of Retail of Lendlease Malaysia

He said as with all Lendlease developments, their goal is to create world-class, sustainable, and community focused destinations that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of consumers, enriches the local culture, and makes a significant and positive impact on the country’s retail and economic landscape.

We want The Exchange TRX to be known for having enhanced the community’s quality of life and contributed to the city and country’s growth and identity. Mitch Wilson, Project Director of The Exchange TRX and Head of Retail of Lendlease Malaysia

TRX City Chief Executive Officer Datuk Azmar Talib said the opening of the retail and lifestyle hubs within TRX marks a pivotal moment for the IFC enhancing its vibrancy, seamlessly integrating commerce, lifestyle, and innovation.

The launch of The Exchange TRX marks a significant milestone in our journey towards establishing a truly dynamic and vibrant heart of the Tun Razak Exchange. It aligns with our vision to create an IFC that resonates on a global scale. Datuk Azmar Talib, CEO of TRX City

The Exchange TRX also celebrates both local and international cuisine with unique dining outlets across five dining precincts. Food Exchange brings together the best of the traditional hawker scene, featuring beloved local delicacies and snacks. Concourse Dining will feature international food offerings while Park Dining consists of six unique dining experiences with garden-inspired interiors providing a perfect backdrop for private and corporate events. Premium Dining combines gastronomy and aesthetics to present an exquisite, luxurious dining ambience, whilst the alfresco Dining Terrace serves as an ideal place for socialising.

To provide consumers with a seamless shopping experience, several retailers will also integrate e-commerce platforms with their brick-and-mortar stores, providing customers with options like click and-collect, same-day delivery and in-store digital experiences.

A hyper-connected node of urban and cultural activity, The Exchange TRX is leveraging Tun Razak Exchange’s superb vehicular and pedestrian access and is adjoined with the largest and only MRT interchange station, Tun Razak Exchange MRT Station.

The financial district provides seamless connectivity to a network of highways such as MEX and SPE, providing convenient access to key destinations in the Klang Valley as well as access through the SMART Tunnel, allowing visitors to bypass surface road traffic.

Within the precinct, The Exchange TRX’s pedestrian network of walkways provides walkability and accessibility throughout the development with connectivity to the park, retail, residences, hotel, and office spaces. Additionally, TRX is also connected to Bukit Bintang and KLCC via a pedestrian walkway, extending Kuala Lumpur’s shopping belt.

To coincide with this momentous occasion and with the festive season just around the corner, The Exchange TRX marks its opening with a magnificent Christmas campaign led by brand partners Chanel and United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Running till 31 December 2023, visitors will be enchanted by a magical wonderland replete with festive decorations including a 60ft Christmas tree, exciting gift redemptions and activities.

In the spirit of giving and as testament to their interest and care for the wider community, The Exchange TRX will also organise a donation drive and children’s day out in collaboration with Suriana Welfare Society — a registered NGO that seeks to address social issues involving disadvantaged children and their families.

