Julie’s Biscuits X GOVT X Fastman Studios Clinch Multiple Honours At Kancil Awards For Groundbreaking Raya Film

In a remarkable triumph announced last Friday, Julie’s Biscuits, in collaboration with Fastman Studios and GOVT, proudly secured multiple awards at the prestigious Kancil Awards 2023 for its impactful and socially meaningful Raya festive campaign film.

The accolades include Bronze in Film Direction, Silver in Scriptwriting, Gold in Film (Online), and the most coveted Golden Kancil for “Kisah Raya P.E.R.I.T.”.

Following previous successes, this groundbreaking achievement showcases Julie’s Biscuits’ commitment to clever and creative storytelling, transcending traditional expectations for a biscuit company.

Working again with Fastman Studios and GOVT has proven instrumental in producing a corpus of solid creative productions that not only deliver comedic relief in a playful story but also push social boundaries around women empowerment.

I am both elated and humbled by the multiple wins we clinched at the Kancil Awards. As a biscuit company, we aim to push boundaries and delivering impactful narratives that engage and inspire. This year was no different and we wanted to focus on the challenges of single motherhood. The awards reflect the dedication and hard work of the entire team, and we are immensely proud to have our efforts recognized by such esteemed industry accolades. Tzy Horng Sai, Director of Julie’s Biscuits

Kevin Poh, Group Creative Director of GOVT, shared his perspective on the collaborative success.

The Kancil Awards is the biggest creative ad show in Malaysia. So it was an absolute honour for our Raya work to be recognised there this year. Having the coveted Golden Kancil conferred onto Julie’s Biscuits, a true blue (and yellow) Malaysian brand, was the icing on a pretty special cake. A rare alchemy that began with our clients’ appetite for great work, sprinkled with the magic of Director Lobak from Fastman Studios. Kevin Poh, Group Creative Director of GOVT

Poh said it was amazing to see how Lobak took a script about a mother-daughter series of misadventures, and dialled it up to 11.

The care, heart and vision he and his team placed onto the film was literal gold. To have shared the stage with Fastman and Julie’s was one of the proudest moments GOVT has had this year. Our heartiest congratulations to them both. Kevin Poh, Group Creative Director of GOVT

The awarded campaign, “Kisah Raya P.E.R.I.T,” is a short film that continues Julie’s tradition of creating provocative festive campaigns.

The film is a poignant exploration of the deprecating stereotypes faced by Timah, a single parent, during the festive season.

Timah and her daughter Farah take the audience on a heartfelt journey through their “balik kampung” drives to attend Hari Raya celebrations throughout the years.

During the journey, Timah confides in Farah for the first time about the harsh realities she faced as a single mother in a heartfelt and sobering conversation between mother and daughter.

Through a blend of comedy and sentimentality, the narrative reveals the inconsiderate judgements that affect those on the receiving end. Timah, as part of the secret society called P.E.R.I.T (Persatuan Rahsia Ibu Tunggal), seeks to end Hari Raya celebrations in 2023, showcasing resilience and a quest for understanding.

The Kancil Awards have long been regarded as a benchmark for creative excellence in the industry, making this achievement a significant milestone for Julie’s Biscuits.

