Hrithik Roshan And Karthik Raja’s December Concerts In Bukit Jalil Postponed

Hrithik Roshan’s Stars On Fire Kuala Lumpur Live In Concert at Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Yessboss Group, the concert’s organiser, confirmed the news on social media.

“We regret to inform you that our anticipated event, “STARS ON FIRE KUALA LUMPUR” initially set for December 1st, 2023 has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“This decision was made with mutual consent among the organisers Yessboss Groups, Dembi Productions, and Heart Art Production Pvt Ltd with great consideration,” said the company in its statement.

The organisers, however, are working on securing a new date for the concert with the artists.

They have also come up with compensation for the inconvenience, allowing fans to receive refunds for the postponement.

“In light of the event postponed, we have streamlined the refund process in collaboration with our ticketing agent,” added the company.

The concert which featured Hrithik Roshan as the event’s main headliner, was meant to mark the Bollywood actor’s return to Malaysia after eight years.

The dancing icon was set to headline the show alongside other prominent Bollywood figures like dance maestro Prabhu Deva, the dancing diva Vaani Kapoor, Maliaka Arora, and Sanya Malhotra.

Songstress Aastha Gill, Bharthi Singh, and Harsh Limbachiyaa were also set to appear at the event.

Postponed Too

Another upcoming concert by Yessboss Groups has also been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The Karthik Raja Live in Concert in Malaysia is also being rescheduled for another date.

Similar to Hrithik Roshan’s concert, the Karthik Raja Live in Concert was rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances, as stated by the company on its social media.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we are actively working to confirm a new event date with the artists.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologise for any disruptions to your plans,” wrote the company.

Yessboss Group has reassured fans that they would be given a reimbursement within 20 working days to the original payment method used for ticket purchase.

Fans were excited for the event as the concert promised them a musical extravaganza. Prominent figures from the industry like Isaiyani Ilaiyaraja and Tamannaah Tamannaah were set to grace the stage.

A sigh of relief

Although this was indeed upsetting for many, the local football community was relieved to hear the news. Given that the Malaysia Cup final is just around the corner, many were worried that the two concerts would affect the field’s condition.

This is also taking into account the recent Coldplay concert, which hosted 75,000 fans. According to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the pitch’s condition was severely affected after the event.

As such, many believe the decision to postpone the two concerts will ensure the field is in its optimal condition for the Malaysia Cup final on 8 December.

