Hrithik Roshan Set To Perform In KL This December 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After eight long years, Hrithik Roshan will be returning to Malaysia to perform for local fans this December. The Bollywood star will be thrilling fans in the Stars On Fire Kuala Lumpur Live In Concert on 1 December at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

“Hello, Malaysia. I am so excited to be performing live in your capital city, Kuala Lumpur after eight long years,” said the 49-year-old star in an Instagram video.

Yess Boss Groups

“You’ve always given me so much love and I look forward to being in your presence once again.”

The dancing icon will headline the show alongside other prominent Bollywood figures like dance maestro Prabhu Deva, the dancing diva Vaani Kapoor, Maliaka Arora, and Sanya Malhotra.

Songstress Aastha Gill will also be gracing her presence for the event, while celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will be the evening’s opening act.

Fans are promised an evening of catchy and entertaining dance performances – all in Bollywood fashion. Tickets are priced from RM149 to RM3,5000.

Fans can look forward to getting their hands on the tickets starting today as they go on sale this afternoon.

Yess Boss Groups

Second concert

The upcoming tour will mark Hrithik’s second concert here in Malaysia. The actor was previously here back in 2015 for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) as the event took place in KL.

During the award ceremony, Hrithik performed a medley of hits from his movies. But before attending the event, the actor also graciously took time out of his schedule to meet and perform for fans at Pavilion KL.

Facebook

This time around, fans can expect a longer performance from Hrithik as he will be the main act of the Stars On Fire concert.

For further details and booking of tickets, click here!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.