Blackpink Receives Honourary MBE From King Charles III 

Blackpink members: Roseanne Park, Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim, and Lalisa Manoban (Lisa) are now officially honorary members of the Order of the British Empire.

King Charles III presented them with the Member of the Order of the British Empire honor (MBE) at Buckingham Palace yesterday.

The K-pop group members were honoured for their commitment to raising awareness about climate change, as they are ambassadors for the COP climate change summit.

The recognition indeed particularly was for their roles as COP26 Advocates for the United Nations climate summit held previously in Glasgow in 2021.

“I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars,” said the king during his speech at the ceremony.

But while members Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa received honourary MBEs, Rose was given a traditional MBE, as she is a citizen of New Zealand, where Charles is officially head of state.

During the ceremony, Charles supposedly joked with the group about still staying in touch with each other after all these years. He also shared his hope of seeing them perform live one day.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee were also present at the ceremony. The pair who witnessed the girls receiving their MBEs, were in London as part of a state visit.

Their visit was to strengthen trade links and military partnerships between the U.K. and South Korea. President Yoon had previously met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and newly appointed foreign secretary Lord Cameron.

