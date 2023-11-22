[Watch] How Many People Does It Take To Lift A Bezza Blocking The Road?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes people park their cars by the side of the road without realising that it might cause inconvenience to others.

Such an incident took place at Lembuh Ampang, where two Rapid KL buses found it difficult to navigate a narrow turn near the Sri Ganesh jewellery store.

It is unclear when this happened but a video of it has been shared as early as 7 November.

There were two cars—a blue Perodua Bezza and a red Perodua Myvi—that were parked at each side of the turn, making it impossible for the buses to pass.

To make way for the bus, passersby helped to drag the Perodua Bezza out of the way until there was just enough room for the buses to squeeze through.

One of the clips ended up on Twitter, shared by several accounts.

Why lah some people so inconsiderate when parking their car? pic.twitter.com/AECyrnhP0K — CatsForPalestine (@KlutzyKucing) November 21, 2023

The group of concerned passersby had to move the Bezza twice to make way for the buses without damaging any other vehicles there.

In the other clip, even the red MyVi had to be dragged slightly out of the way as it was parked at the corner of the turn.

Two traffic police officers later arrived at the scene and the driver of the red Myvi appeared.

However, the blue Bezza’s driver was nowhere to be seen and the car was towed away by the cops.

The irony of the incident is that there is a parking lot just beside the Allianz bank building, which can be seen in the video.

Many netizens who saw the video were annoyed by the incident.

This is a global nuisance! If only for acting stupid or selfish, you need to pay some certain amount; perhaps the stupidity or selfish issue was lessened! Len kali kalu rasa bila bawak keta nnt akan nyusahkan byk org, takyah bawak, take Grab!!! — MazuraMusa (@mazura017) November 22, 2023

Because some of our people lack empathy. Refused to wonder what its like to be the other guy that had to deal with our stupid actions and consequences. If everyone starts to think of other people, the world will surely becomes a better place. — Raymondasz (@jokerasya) November 21, 2023

Why? Because these people lack empathy and are self-centered. And at the same time, there is also a lack of enforcement which has emboldened these people in continuing their actions full of entitlement — Zafywafy (@AryZafy) November 21, 2023

It is never acceptable to park indiscriminately as this can cause problems for others.

