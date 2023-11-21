Why Order Food Late At Night, You Think Riders Don’t Need Sleep? – Irate FB Commenter Misses The Point

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

More often than not, social media posts contain interesting stories that should be shared with a wider audience.

However sometimes, it’s the comment section that “steals the limelight”.

The following Facebook sharing is a fine example.

Mohd Idham Khalid shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation between a customer and a food delivery rider. The customer had ordered food after midnight and apparently had been waiting for a long time. When an available rider finally accepted the order, the customer berated the rider using foul language, asking him to hurry.

The confused rider replied saying the order had only just entered his queue.

Mohd Idham proceeded to explain that when a customer has to wait for a long time before getting their food, it’s most likely due to the unavailability of riders. Which means it would not be right to scold a rider who had just accepted the order for the waiting time.

In the comment section, one Facebook user completely missed the point, resulting in a funny comment.

Tu sum it up, this user hit out at the customer, asking why would they order food late at night as riders need to sleep too.

It’s funny because it looks like this Facebook user is possibly of the impression that food delivery services would have to wake a sleeping rider up in order to make late night deliveries.

It’s common knowledge that riders turn on their app when they’re ready to work. So if a delivery service is open 24 hours, riders will work if they want to.

No one is going to a rider’s house to wake them up so you can get the double cheeseburger your ordered at 1am.

