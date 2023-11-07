Actress Joe Chen Explores Malaysian Delicacies During Trip 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen was recently here in Malaysia for a short vacation. The actress came here with her local husband, Alan Chen, and spent time indulging in the local delicacies throughout her trip.

As seen on her Instagram, Joe first announced her presence in the country on 26 October. Her trip began with her visiting Ipoh, where she stayed at a local resort and indulged in several local delicacies like nasi lemak and a plate of kangkung.

Instagram

She then continued her feasting journey in Kuala Lumpur, where she visited a mamak shop and ordered herself a plate of Maggi goreng, fried chicken, and a bowl of ABC.

“Accurately captured the activities of a foodie,” captioned the 44-year-old in her Instagram post.

Instagram

Her husband, Alan even took her to a restaurant that served otak-otak, before bringing her to see the Petronas Twin Towers.

Judging from their posts on Instagram, it was clear that the pair enjoyed their time together in Malaysia.

But now that they have returned home, Joe noted that she has gained weight after spending a week in Malaysia.

Instagram

“I was skinny a few days ago,” wrote the actress jokingly in one of her posts.

Regardless, fans were excited to see the pair exploring Malaysia. Many were glad to see Joe enjoying the local delicacies throughout her trip.

Joe Chen Married To Malaysian

Joe is a Taiwanese actress, singer, and TV host. She shot to stardom after starring in the 2005 drama The Prince Who Turns into a Frog. The series was successful as it became the highest-rated Taiwanese idol drama.

Instagram

She then ventured into hosting from 2006 to 2007, where she hosted a variety of programmes like Treasure Hunter and Stylish Man – The Chef.

This eventually led her to meet her Malaysian husband, Alan. The pair met on a TV dating reality show Vi La Romance in 2019.

The couple then dated for two and a half years before tying the knot last March at the Household Registration Office in Taipei City.

