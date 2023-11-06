[Watch] Breaking News! Mattress And Dryer Are A Big No No!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a hilarious clip, a couple was recorded on video trying to stuff two thin mattresses inside the dryers at a laundromat.

The couple rolled the mattresses and placed each in a separate machine. Unfortunately, the video didn’t show whether the “trick” worked.

Judging by how the mattresses jutted from the machine, it’s safe to say it’s a futile effort. Let’s hope the dryers weren’t damaged in any way.

Over in the comments, netizens found the whole thing amusing. They also said the couple was a match made in heaven for doing this together.

If there’s any consolation, hopefully, they could laugh together when they look back at this experience.

How do you wash and dry your mattresses?

You can wash your mattresses on your own and leave them to dry under the sun. The laundromats do not have big enough washing machines and dryers to accommodate large items such as mattresses.

If you need to send it to a shop to wash, it’s probably best to get the dry cleaners to come to you. An alternative is to clean the surfaces of your mattress with leave-in foam.

