[Watch] Snake “Rides Shotgun,” Gets Free Ride & Photoshoot At The Fire Station

A couple picked up an unexpected slithery passenger during a drive home after dinner.

by
October 31, 2023

A couple recently picked up an unexpected passenger while driving home after dinner and shared how they had to deal with the hilarious situation.

The whole incident was caught on video and Twitter user Cikgu Anep (@cikgu_anep) uploaded the couple’s clip online.

In the video, the python suddenly popped up from the bottom of the car and tried to slither up to the roof.

Amazingly, the snake managed to grip onto the car’s smooth surface while the vehicle was moving.

The snake also rested on the right side mirror for a few seconds. It was around this moment when the woman in the car said the snake looked cute despite feeling afraid of the wild creature.

She also believed that the snake was trying to escape but couldn’t because the vehicle was still on the move.

The couple quickly drove to the fire station in Cyberjaya for help. The firemen there managed to safely extract the snake from the car.

At least, the ordeal ended on a light note with the couple and the firemen taking some pictures with the snake.

Netizens found the situation amusing and also alarming. While some wondered where the snake came from, a netizen jokingly told the couple to surrender their car to the snake and order a Grab home instead.

They also praised the couple’s quick thinking to head to the nearest fire station so the snake could be safely removed from their vehicle.

