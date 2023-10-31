[Watch] Snake “Rides Shotgun,” Gets Free Ride & Photoshoot At The Fire Station

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A couple recently picked up an unexpected passenger while driving home after dinner and shared how they had to deal with the hilarious situation.

The whole incident was caught on video and Twitter user Cikgu Anep (@cikgu_anep) uploaded the couple’s clip online.

In the video, the python suddenly popped up from the bottom of the car and tried to slither up to the roof.

Amazingly, the snake managed to grip onto the car’s smooth surface while the vehicle was moving.

Jangan panik. Tu ular sawa je. Bukan ular berbisa macam ular cobra.



Cari kawasan selamat untuk berhenti. Keluar daripada kereta. Tinggalkan kereta tu! Lari cepat-cepat. Cari kereta lain please. Kenapa ada ular. I is cannot😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aDc0kyf1ws — Cikgu_Anep (@Cikgu_Anep) October 30, 2023

The snake also rested on the right side mirror for a few seconds. It was around this moment when the woman in the car said the snake looked cute despite feeling afraid of the wild creature.

She also believed that the snake was trying to escape but couldn’t because the vehicle was still on the move.

The couple quickly drove to the fire station in Cyberjaya for help. The firemen there managed to safely extract the snake from the car.

At least, the ordeal ended on a light note with the couple and the firemen taking some pictures with the snake.

Netizens found the situation amusing and also alarming. While some wondered where the snake came from, a netizen jokingly told the couple to surrender their car to the snake and order a Grab home instead.

They also praised the couple’s quick thinking to head to the nearest fire station so the snake could be safely removed from their vehicle.

Kesian dia 🥺 bagi jela kereta tu kat dia korang order grab balik rumah — dali pro-palestine (@dalijualjual) October 31, 2023

Selalu org bawa kucing jalan jalan, rare bawa ular sawa jalan jalan🤭 . Btw bagus tindakan abg ni, terus g tempat yg sepatutnya tanpa perlu mencederakan ular tu. aku sendiri pun takut nk henti tepi jalan, risau jadi pape kt diri kita sbb kita taktahu keadaan sekeliling, mlm pula… — neylinaila je (@iamnalianailaje) October 31, 2023

WORST NIGHTMAREEEEE.. sumpah takut nak kluarrrrrrr kalau cmni nangisssssssss lah sensoranggggggg dalam keteeee.. might korek jalan ke bonet kereta kluar ikut situ — Mirari (@amiraxd3) October 31, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.