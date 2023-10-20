Netizens Applaud Local Indian Duo For Impressive Cantonese Song Cover

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local Indian father and son duo is going viral online after covering a classic Cantonese tune from the 90s. The pair received praise from netizens for their rendition, upon the son, @nicoleguitarist, posting the clip online.

In the TikTok video, the pair can be heard singing the 90s’ Cantonese hit, Hai Kuo Tian Kong by Beyond. The father took the lead while his son harmonised and played the guitar in the background.

“We are Indians, and we speak Malay and sing Chinese songs. This is one Malaysia,” the son captioned the video.

The video has since garnered over 350k views and 15.7k likes, with many praising the pair for their smooth voices and great guitar playing.

Users indeed applauded them for capturing and conveying the sense of nostalgia in the song. Since it was released in 1993, many users have great memories attached to the song.

“Recalling the memory of working in the phone store from 2008 to 2015. Thank you, bros, your voice is so melodious,” commented one user.

Another user chimed in with similar feedback saying, “I don’t know, every time I hear this Beyond song, it’s really nostalgic. Even though I don’t understand it, it can bring back a lot of memories.”

While another joked that even the father was indulging in nostalgia while singing the tune.

“His father was closing his eyes while singing. He must be recalling his glory days of being a teenager. Great cover guys!”

Many in the comment section also requested them to cover other classic tunes including songs from the 90s’ local band Slam.

This, however, is not the first time the father-and-son duo has covered a Chinese tune. This cover was indeed a follow-up to a previous cover of a Mandarin tune.

But apart from singing Chinese tunes, the two also frequently cover Malay and English songs on their account.

Beyond’s tune is a crowd favourite

The father-and-son’s take on the Cantonese melody was definitely impressive, given that Cantonese is not their first language. But did you know that the Cantonese hit is especially famous among local Malay singers?

Yup, many local Malay performers, in fact, have performed the hit live. From street performers to professionals and even local police officers, the melody is a popular song choice despite the language barrier.

Here are some of our favourite covers.

But what do you think? Were you entertained by the above covers? And which one was your favourite?

