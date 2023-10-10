MAS Passenger’s Thank You Note To Captain For “Smooth Flight” Warms Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Flying can be scary for some people, especially when there’s turbulence and you can feel your heart drop, matching the plane’s bumpiness.

On 6 October, a Malaysia Airlines flight MH2522 from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching had to fly in turbulent weather.

One of the passengers feared turbulence and the cloudy weather forecast made them worry that their flight would be bumpy.

The flight must have been relatively smooth since the passenger wrote a Thank You note on the MAS air sickness bag for the captain and the flight crew for the “amazing experience.”

The passenger ended the note by wishing the captain and the flight crew a great weekend ahead.

A picture of the Thank You note that was posted on Malaysia Airlines Facebook group.

Captain Paul Lau, who flew the plane that day, thanked the passenger wholeheartedly on his crew’s behalf on the Malaysia Airlines Facebook group. He said the crew also looked forward to seeing the passenger onboard again.

Your kind words have brightened our day and encourage us to provide you and our passengers the best we could. Captain Paul Lau of Malaysia Airlines

Lau also apologised for keeping the seat belt signs on throughout most of the flight due to the inclement weather.

Netizens loved the interaction and the pilot’s kind response. They also heaped praises on Malaysia Airlines and its employees.

Some guessed the passenger could have clutched the air sickness bag throughout the flight.

They liked that the bag was used to relay a message of gratitude instead of its original purpose, a sign of a smooth flight.

