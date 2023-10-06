This Boy’s Rendition Of Bunga Angkasa At Indian Wedding Impresses Netizens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A short clip shared on TikTok yesterday has taken local social media by storm but the identity of the boy in the clip remains a mystery.

In the video uploaded by @burnpazzword who said it was obtained from a friend, a boy was seen singing at a wedding.

Pretty normal, you would say.

But what made it unique was that the boy was belting out a 90s Malay rock ballad at an Indian wedding.

The video has garnered close to a million views since it was shared.

Assuming the video was not edited, this is rather fascinating, especially considering that the song isn’t even new.

The boy, which netizens assumed was Indian, opted to sing Terra Rossa’a Bunga Angkasa and he pulled it off rather decently.

The cameraman nearby appeared to be taking a photo of the boy. Claps and cheers could also be heard in the background.

In the comment section, many were impressed by the boy’s talent.

There are some comments though that suggested the video was a green screen edit job.

As at press time, the identity of the boy remains unknown.

