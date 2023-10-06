Kuala Lumpur K-Food Fair Is Back With More Thrilling K-Activities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Brought to you by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and and Food Trade Corporation and the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the highly-anticipated K-Food Fair Kuala Lumpur is coming back to Malaysia with various K-activities catering to both consumers (B2C) and businesses (B2B).

The K-Food Fair 2023 is set to happen from 13 to 15 October at LG2, Blue Concourse, Sunway Pyramid Mall from 10AM to 10PM.

Attendees can enjoy various K-experiences from dance competitions, K-Food quiz shows, taekwondo performances, and more. Attendees will also stand a chance to win various gift vouchers and K-Food Fair strawberry bags over the course of the 3-day fair.

What the public can look forward to at K-Food Fair 2023

The public can start attending the K-Food Fair from 13 to 15 October, with an opening ceremony happening on 13 October officiated by Jang Jae Hyung, Managing Director of the aT Centre Kuala Lumpur, together with Yeo Seung-bae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, and Amy Hoo, Head of Marketing Department Sunway Pyramid.

Here are the event highlights that the public can look forward to:

K-Food Experience Zone (Photobooths, Claw Machine and Metaverse Game Zone, and Hanbok Dress-Up)

KPOP Cover Dance Competition with prizes worth up to RM7,000

K-Pop cover dance performances by Kueendom and Kingsman

A Taekwondo performance by team ARENA

K-Food Quiz Show, celebrating Hangeul Day with Nura

Open Kitchen and Food Tasting

K-Colouring Contest for children under 11 years old with first place prize worth RM150

For more information on K-FOOD Fair 2023, click here.

