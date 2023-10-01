[Watch] Haka Dance To Send Off “Brother” At KLIA2 Departure Hall Touched Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man performing the haka, a ceremonial Maori dance, at KLIA2 while sending someone off caught the attention of passersby and netizens after a clip of it went viral.

In the video, the man wearing a dark cap, grey hoodie and black shorts performed the haka at the departure hall while his “brother” looked on.

Once the dance was complete, both men shook hands and hugged before parting ways. Some who witnessed the dance could be heard applauding in the video.

Netizens loved seeing the send-off, saying it was the best one they’d seen. A netizen explained that the haka in the video roughly translates as a message to tell the other person to be strong.

Another person claimed that the man doing the haka was a local rugby player sending off rugby coach Brad Mika, who was returning to New Zealand.

Brad Mika, formerly part of New Zealand’s All Blacks, has set up a rugby academy in Malaysia, known as Bunga Raya Rugby Academy, with ex-Malaysia rugby player and co-founder of ATF Sport Taping, Azmir Zed.

What is the haka?

The haka is a ceremonial Maori dance involving vigorous body movements with rhythmically shouted accompaniment. The movements include foot stamping, slapping chest and thighs, and aggressive facial expressions.

The haka is usually performed in various social functions within Maori culture such as to welcome distinguished guests to acknowledge great achievements.

It was made popular when New Zealand sports teams performed the haka to challenge opponents at international matches.

The most famous haka is “Ka Mate,” composed in 1820 by the Maori chief Te Rauparaha. It was incorporated into the pregame ritual of New Zealand’s national rugby union team, the All Blacks.

