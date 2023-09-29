Martin Garrix To Perform In Malaysia This December 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Martin Garrix is set to perform in Malaysia this coming December. The Dutch DJ who was here previously, will be headlining the Peakstorm Presents: The Return Of An Era music festival at Gembox, Nilai.

Garrix will frontline the festival on both dates – 2 and 3 December. The upcoming event holds great significance as it marks Garrix’s return to Malaysia after eight years since his last performance here.

In addition, it is also set to be Peakstorm’s biggest festival just yet. The event organiser aims to make the festival the first large-scale outdoor DJ music festival in Malaysia in the last decade.

As such, Garrix will be accompanied by other renowned DJs from the scene. This includes Lost Frequencies and 39 Kingdom, both of whom will be making their debut in Malaysia at the upcoming festival!

More music acts are set to join them. However, as of this point, the full line-up has yet to be revealed.

It was only shared that the ticket prices will be sold at three different stages – pre-sale which is sold for RM360 for 2 days, early bird tickets sold for RM490 for 2 days, and first release tickets sold for RM580 for 2 days.

The other two stages include the final release which is sold for RM 388 for 1 day and RM660 for 2 days. The second stage is the Premium General Admission tickets which are sold for RM780 for 2 days.

Garrix is no stranger when it comes to partying hard! The DJ who got his break in 2013 with his track, Animals, has performed in several music festivals such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Tomorrowland, and Creamfields.

He has also worked with prominent artists such as Usher and Ed Sheeran. Given his impressive track record, it is no surprise that Garrix will deliver and concertgoers will be guaranteed a good time at the festival.

