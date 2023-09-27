Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Movie Not Showing In Malaysia 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is a bad time to be a Swiftie in Malaysia. First, it was announced that Taylor Swift would be skipping Malaysia for the Eras concert. Now, it has just been confirmed that Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour concert film will not be showing in Malaysian theaters.

The songstress took to social media to announce the release of the film. Along with the announcement, Swift disclosed a list of over 100 countries that will be screening the movie and Malaysia was not among them.

As such, Malaysian Swifties will just have to catch the film elsewhere. The Asian countries that were included on the list were Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, and Hong Kong among others.

According to sources from TGV and GSC cinemas, this is because no local movie distributors picked up the movie for screening.

Crossing the borders

This obviously did not sit well with local swifties. Many were devastated by the news, especially since it was nearly impossible for them to get the concert tickets. Users replied to the announcement with various memes, gifs, and jokes on Twitter.

Others have voiced their intention to catch the movie in Singapore. Since some are already commuting to the Lion City for the concert, they figured that it would be the most convenient country to catch the movie.

The upcoming concert picture follows Swift’s three performances for the Eras tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Similar to the tour, the picture will be a celebration of Swift’s entire musical career and catalog.

Fans (except Malaysian fans lah) can catch the movie in theaters on 13 October.

