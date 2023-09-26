[Watch] Abang GDEX Helps Customer Take In Washed Toys, Garners Praise For Kindness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video showing a delivery driver’s thoughtfulness and kindness has touched the hearts of many people online.

In the video, a female customer was not at home so she told the delivery driver from GD Express Sdn Bhd (GDEX) to leave the package inside the house compound.

The delivery driver (Abang GDEX) honoured the request and left the package outside the main door of the house.

However, he also helped to move the two plush toys that were hung to dry under the sun to a shadier area as it was about to rain.

The customer only realized what he did after reviewing the CCTV footage. She thanked Abang GDEX for going the extra mile to help bring in the washed toys.

GDEX praised its employees for going the extra mile

GD Express Sdn Bhd caught wind of the customer’s comment and praised their employees for exemplifying one of the company’s core values of putting their customers first.

The company identified the delivery drivers as Mohd Fadhli Mohd Shah and Mohamad Hafizan Yaakob, noting their kindness and commitment to customer satisfaction.

At GDEX, we are proud to have individuals like them who consistently go the extra mile to brighten our customers’ days. GDEX on Facebook

Netizens praised the delivery man for his simple act of kindness. Some also urged the logistics company to reward the drivers for going the extra mile to ensure the customer is satisfied.

Another person said they personally felt safer if GDEX handled their deliveries and encouraged the employees to keep up the good work.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.