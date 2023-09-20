Julie’s Biscuits Announces Winners For Cheese! I “Nut” Emas Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In response to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from last year’s contest, Julie’s was thrilled to bring back their nationwide Cheese! I “Nut” Emas contest for the second consecutive year.

The Buy and Win contest ran from 15 June to 31 July, 2023. This year’s contest was even bigger and better than before, with more prizes up for grabs and a higher total prize amount of RM150,000.

The custom gold prize was inspired from the shape and golden appearance of Julie’s signature Sandwich Biscuits.

This contest also serves as the brand’s creative outlet, with its tagline Cheese! I “Nut” Emas playfully resembling the Bahasa Malaysia phrase “I Nak Emas” (I want gold) in a homophonous manner.

The words, “Nut” and “Cheese” used in the tagline also paid homage to the brand’s long-standing popular Sandwich Biscuits in Peanut Butter and Cheese flavours.

The contest was open to all Malaysians. There were over 30 prizes up for grabs, including 30 of 10g gold prizes worth RM3,500 each, and one grand prize of 100g gold worth RM35,000.

All participants just needed to purchase Julie’s Peanut Butter and/or Cheese Sandwich Biscuits for a minimum of RM5, and they were in the running to achieve their goal for gold.

Julie’s Peanut Butter and Cheese Sandwiches are favourites for both young and old, serving as signature Julie’s items for a unique Julie’s experience.

Julie’s Cheese Sandwich features a golden, crispy, lightly salted round cracker sandwiched between slightly sweet and salty cheese cream.

Julie’s unique Peanut Butter Sandwich boasts a rich and aromatic peanut butter cream paired with golden, crispy, lightly salted, toasted round crackers, making it the perfect snack for any occasion.

In the second consecutive year of our contest, a limited-edition customized gold nugget is crafted to resemble Julie’s iconic sandwich biscuit. The excitement was palpable, and everyone was eager to take part in sending across their voice recording. We are equally thrilled to have celebrated with our winners, who walked away with Julie’s custom-made gold prizes. This initiative is our way of spreading joy to our valued consumers. Tzy Horng Sai, Director of Julie’s Biscuits

Maniyamin Mamat from Pahang emerged as the Grand Prize winner, expressing her delightful surprise.

I was truly taken aback because I hadn’t anticipated winning the grand prize in this campaign. I’ve always been a devoted fan of Julie’s and wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to Julie’s, as well as to my husband, who consistently assists me in purchasing Julie’s biscuits. Being a nurse, I often share Julie’s biscuits with my colleagues, and I also donate them to the anak yatim (orphanage) house. I believe that this is the good fortune I’ve received as a result of my contributions. Maniyamin Mamat, Pahang

We’ve witnessed a substantial surge in demand from our retailers, all thanks to the excitement generated by this contest. It’s a testament to our commitment to supporting our trades and creating memorable experiences for shoppers. We’re looking forward to building on this success and continuing to exceed expectations. Raymond Kwan, Assistant General Manager of Julie’s Biscuits

Furthermore, over the course of six weeks, Julie’s selected five winners each week, resulting in a total of 30 lucky individuals.

