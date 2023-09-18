Tilly Birds’ Concert In Malaysia Postponed To November 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Tilly Birds’s upcoming concert at The Exchange Hall has been rescheduled for 4 November. The pop band who was initially set to perform this month, announced the unfortunate news on their Instagram page.

The Thai trio confirmed that their 24 September concert will no longer take place this month. Instead, it will be rescheduled for 4 November due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly, it was done with the utmost consideration to ensure that the Tilly Birds experience is nothing short of amazing and memorable,” wrote the group in their official statement.

Hence, the group is willing to refund fans who are not able to attend the new date. Refund details will be announced shortly.

More about Tilly Birds

The group which consists of lead vocalist Anuroth Ketlekha, guitarist Nutdanai Chuchat, and drummer Thuwanon Tantiwattanaworakul was formed in 2011 while they were at school. But the group had initially been writing English tunes.

It was only in 2017 that the group wrote their first tune in Thai, which led to the release of their first EP, Tilly Birds. This then resulted in their major-label debut album release in 2019, Poo Diew.

Since then, Till Birds have gone on to achieve remarkable success, making a name for themselves in Asia. The group just wrapped up their first concert in Manilla and will be performing in South Korea next month.

