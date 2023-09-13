A Love Letter To Malaysia From MyTukar

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MyTukar Powered by Carro, Malaysia’s fastest growing used car ecosystem, is commemorating Merdeka and Malaysia Day with a new brand film that showcases the values of unity, diversity and ambition.

Titled “Tukar Generation”, the 90-second film features a charming cast of school children between 7 and 9 years of age.

They speak of their dreams and the extraordinary change they hope to enact, no matter their race or background.

The multi-language ad, filmed in Malay, Tamil, Mandarin and Sarawak Malay, sends the message that no dreams are too big or too small, and no great change comes without a meaningful journey.

We really wanted to remind Malaysians that we were once children who dreamed big, and that we can continue to hold on to these big dreams and change. myTukar had the ambition of differentiating the car-buying and -selling experience for customers when we were just starting out. And with a singular vision of reinvigorating the used car industry, we are now driving changes that helped better the used car industry. This film is a love letter dedicated to all Malaysians, and we hope the message of this film will especially inspire those who are also striving to transform their own communities. Derrick Eng, myTukar CEO

It has been an incredible journey for us at myTukar in the last six years. We started in a shop lot in Glenmarie with just five shareholders, 30 staff members and 60 small dealers. Today, we’re a profitable business backed by technology, transparency and trust, and even provide financing solutions via Genie. We’re proud of the fact that we retained all of our staff during the Covid-19 pandemic and pushed for further job creation and upskilling even during that period. Today, we employ more than 1,000 people in Malaysia. We hope this film will inspire future generations of visionaries and changemakers in Malaysia to achieve their dreams despite all odds. Chairman and Founder of myTukar, Fong Hon Sum

The short film can be viewed on myTukar’s YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts. For more information about myTukar, visit myTukar.com.