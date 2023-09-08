Fans Of SPB, This Is A Trip Down Memory Lane You Don’t Want To Miss

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MOJO Projects is back with yet another concert, and this time it will be a walk down memory lane for fans of SP Balasubrahmanyam. Called Meendum SPB (Once Again SPB), it is the fourth concert in the highly-rated MOJO Concert Series.

The concert series, which strives to improve the experience for concertgoers in a more intimate environment while bringing people together to completely immerse themselves in their favourite music, will be held at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

The Meendum SPB Concert, which follows the thrilling MOJO Live Jam Concert in July, will showcase hits of the great SP Balasubrahmanyam or SPB as he is more commonly known as.

A talented group of artists, including SP Charan, Mano, Anuradha Sriram, and Srinisha, who are all recognised for their musical ability and soulful vocals, will bring these songs to life.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

Pic Credit: Instagram

SPB is a legendary Indian playback singer who has sung more than 50,000 songs in 16 languages which include Tamil, Telugu, Kanada, Hindi, and Malayam. In the Guinness Book of World Records, he holds the record for vocalist with the most song recordings made by any artist.

He has worked with many music directors throughout his career which includes the legendary music directors Ilaiyaraaja and A.R Rahman. Some of his famous hits from the songs he has sung include En Kadhale, Malare Mounama and Dil Deewana.

His career began in 1966 and he has captured many hearts since. He also dabbled in composing and acting.

However, his death on 25 September 2020 at the age of 74 hit the Indian Cinema industry hard. Just like how he sang in Sangethaa Megam, his songs remain in the playlist of many.

SP Charan

Pic Credit: Instagram

SP Charan is the son of the celebrated late SP Balasubrahmanyam himself and a jack of all trades – an actor, singer, producer, and director who has bagged various awards including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Male Playback.

Just like his dad, he has also managed to win many people’s hearts with his voice. Charan has shared many stages with SPB with Ayyayo from the movie Aaduklam the favourite of many.

They even won the Best Singer Award for the song, making it the first song by a son and father duo to win an award.

Mano

Pic Credit: Instagram

Nagur Babu who is also known by his stage name Mano won the renowned “Kalaimaamani” Award from the Tamil Nadu State Government as well as the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Male Playback.

He has sung many hit songs for the Indian Cinema which includes Muqabla Muqabla, Thilana, and Mona Gasolina. He also acted in movies and composed songs. He shared a special bond with the late SPB and has always adored him.

He has also shared the stage with SPB many times.

Anuradha Sriram

Pic Credit: Instagram

A well-known figure in the music industry, Anuradha Sriram won the Filmfare Award for best playback vocalist. She has a unique talent where she can change her voice according to the needs of the songs.

Some of her hits include Appadi Podu, and Dil Se Re. She has sung in many languages such as Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

Srinisha

Pic Credit: Instagram

Srinisha Jayaseelan, a well-known performer in her own right, competed in Super Singer Junior 2 and subsequently Super Singer Champion of Champions.

The upcoming star has performed in A.R Rahman concerts and has now established her name in the Indian Music Industry with her hits such as Adi Peene and Un Vizhigalai. Srinisa has also performed in many concerts in Malaysia.

With these talented names who each have a story with the late legendary SPB, this concert is definitely a trip down memory lane.

The concert is taking place on 9 September at Zepp Kuala Lumpur. To get your tickets, visit www.excitix.com.my.

