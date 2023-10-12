Mojo Concert Series 2023 To Wrap Things Up With Malaysian Independent Live Fusion Festival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Mojo Concert Series 2023 will culminate in the Malaysian Independent Live Fusion Festival (MILFF) set to happen at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on 4 November.

Mojo Projects has successfully put together some amazing concerts as part of the Mojo Concert Series 2023.

A prime example is the SPB Tribute which was a heartwarming concert that allowed the fans of the late legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam to immerse themselves in some of his major hits.

READ MORE: Meendum SPB: Night Of Nostalgia With Amazing Finale

MILFF will provide a thrilling combination of songs and is expected to be an electrifying event with an extraordinary line-up which includes Krishh, RK Adithya, Saindhavi and Makka Band (Ranjith Govind, Rahul Nambiar and Aalap Raju).

Krish

Pic Credit: Instagram

This is not the first time Krishh (Vijay Balakrishnan) is performing here. No stranger to the Malaysian stage, Krishh is a well-known singer and actor who performs in both Tamil and Telugu.

He has also won the Vijay Award for Best Singer.

His playback singing career began in the year 2006 with the song Manjal Veyil for the movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and since then he has captured many hearts with his voice.

Saindhavi

Pic Credit: Instagram

Saindhavi is a Carnatic music vocalist and an acclaimed performer, performing since the tender age of 12, receiving an award for Best Playback Singer – Female in 2021.

She possesses a peculiar voice that could melt anyone’s heart. Some of her famous hits include Pirai Thedum, Yaaro Ivan, and En Jeevan.

She is also known for her versatile performance where she can successfully execute a classical song and a dance number.

RK Adithya

Pic Credit: Instagram

RK Adithya, an established artist, is a playback singer, music producer and professional guitarist, who was a contestant in Super Singer Season 8.

Adithya is also known for his independent music. His recent hits include Amour and Bae.

Makka Band

Pic Credit: Instagram

Ranjith Govind, Rahul Nambiar and Aalap Raju are three musicians who worked together to create Makka Band. They engage the audience via a variety of stunning performances.

Makka Band does many renditions and covers of hit songs from the Indian Cinema Industry. Their first independent single was released in the year 2021 for Valentine’s Day known as Valentine Oru Vaalu.

With such a diverse and interesting line-up, this concert is going to be the deserved finale of Mojo Concert Series 2023.

Tickets are available at www.excitix.com.my. Alternatively, contact 012-2000505 for ticketing details.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.