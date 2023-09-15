Meendum SPB: Night Of Nostalgia With Amazing Finale

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It can be said that MOJO Projects’ recent concert, Meendum SPB (Once Again SPB), which was a tribute to legendary Indian playback singer, the late S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) was a success. Held at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, it featured SPB’s son S.P. Charan, Mano, Anuradha Sriram and Srinisha Jayaseelan.

As promised, the concert was indeed a trip down memory lane for fans of SPB.

Magical performance

With over 50,000 songs spanning 16 languages to his name, coming up with a setlist of 30 to 35 songs must have been challenging.

It was evident that many were happy with the selection as the songs performed that night consisted of SPB’s evergreen hits.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

Charan even allowed the crowd to request the songs that were not on the list and sang a few lines which made the night more special.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

All four performers shared their own memories with the late SPB which were not known to many, that when they sang his songs, we could feel the love and adoration that they had towards the legendary singer.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

Whether it was a duet or solo number, the singers did a good job that the echoes of the crowd singing together with them bounced off the walls of Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

The Band

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

SPB has worked under several music directors, among them Illayaraja and A.R. Rahman. When it came to performing their songs on stage, the band had a big task on their hands to bring these numbers to live.

The band did a wonderful job particularly for the song En Kaathale which has a solo trumpet composed by A.R. Rahman.

The band’s flutist did a wonderful job recreating the solo composition with his performance which made the crowd go wild.

The Finale

At the start of the concert, Charan informed the audience that this was going to be a celebration of SPB and there would be no emotional elements or crying involved.

However, at the end, when he sang Sangeetha Megam which is a song that has lines that personify SPB’s life, Charan himself became emotional. The song had also featured a slide show of SPB’s life as Charan belted the number.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

Mano, Anuradha, and Srinisha joined Charan on stage and once the song ended, the background lit up with a video of SPB himself singing a few lines from one of his songs.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

It was a surreal moment for all who were there to hear SPB’s voice once again as they did not expect such an emotionally charged ending.

In conclusion, many left Zepp Kuala Lumpur that night with mixed emotions of joy and sadness as they had been taken on a wonderful trip down memory lane with SPB’s songs.

