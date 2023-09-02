Visit The National Museum For Free On 2, 3 & 16 September!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians get to visit the National Museum (Muzium Negara) for free on 2, 3 and 16 September in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2023!

The announcement was made by National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang in conjunction with the National Museum’s 60th Anniversary celebration.

The free tickets are only for Malaysians and can be redeemed at the museum’s counter. Remember to bring your Identification Card!

What to see and do at the National Museum?

Two major exhibitions will be showing at the National Museum until 31 October 2023:

60 Years of Muzium Negara: A Retrospective (in Dewan Tengah) – The exhibits trace the national museum’s six-decade journey.

Malaysia My Motherland Exhibition (in Galeri 2) – The exhibits show an interpretation of the history, culture and natural environment of the country through presentations of graphic panels and cultural materials like artefacts.

There’s also an exhibit showing the evolution of currencies in Galeri 1 until 30 September 2023.

Improving the Museums with the Museum Act

Aaron said a new act, dubbed the Museum Act, will be presented at Parliament as soon as possible.

The Museum Act will make it compulsory for museums to register all national collections. The registration is for the purpose of reference and standard setting in every exhibition conducted by the institution.

Aaron said there were no specific acts on museums and they had only relied on the National Heritage Act 2005.

With the new act, it’s hoped it would create more directives relating to museums and a way forward in empowering the National Museums Department’s functions.

He said the ministry will always prioritise the agenda to make museums a platform for racial integration as it’s in line with the museum’s function as a guardian of heritage.

A new approach and programmes will also be introduced to attract visitors, especially from the younger crowd.

In addition, the Museum Department will implement a cashless payment system soon so visitors can pay for admission tickets online.

