Logo Wars: PH-BN & PN Go Head-to-Head With Different Merdeka Designs & Themes

Malaysia is set to commemorate our 66th year of independence this month.

Still, not everyone is on the same page regarding the symbol and spirit of the National Day celebration.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government recently unveiled an alternative logo and theme for this year’s Merdeka celebration, which is different from what was chosen by the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition lead Federal Government last May.

PN Youth Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari introduced the separate design and message. He said it would likely be used in Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, states under the coalition’s control.

This logo is for PN’s official celebration of the National Day, which we will use during the PN leadership speech, especially at the Youth level and parties under PN. We also do not rule out the possibility that the state government under PN will use the same theme. But, I cannot speak on behalf of the state government. PN Youth leader Ahmad Fadhli Shaari via New Straits Times.

With the theme ‘Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera’ (Strong Consensus for a Prosperous Malaysia), the logo depicts a five-petal hibiscus flower, adorned in the colours of the Jalur Gemilang: red, white, yellow, and blue. However, the blue is said to be in the same shade as PN’s flag.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government’s logo design featured a stylised version of the national flag in the shape of an open palm, symbolising the hand being raised to recite the Rukun Negara (national principles), and carries the theme: ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ (Malaysia MADANI: Determination of Unity Fulfils Hope).

The logo and theme were chosen to mark this year’s Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

With two separate representations now in play, the question is: what do people think about it?

Well, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that there simply shouldn’t be different logos and themes used for Merdeka celebrations at the Federal and state level because it’s supposed to be a national event.

He explained that people should put politics aside and unite to focus on the nation’s development.

Now we focus on developing Malaysia, being united and putting aside other agendas for the time being. Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil via Bernama.

Meanwhile, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said that using separate logos and themes was inappropriate and didn’t represent the nation’s spirit.

National Day is a celebration of the entire nation, commemorating the spirit of independence, unity and nationhood. It has nothing to do with political beliefs or ideology. So, it is inappropriate for any party to propose a different theme for the celebration. Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim via Malay Mail

PN’s separate logo and theme were also described as “anti-government” by the National Patriots Association (Patriot).

Patriot President, retired army brigadier-general Arshad Raji said that the move was arrogant and sent a dangerous message of anti-government sentiment.

For the opposition political parties to propose a logo and theme when it should come from the present unity government is not only arrogant but plants anti-government sentiments in the country.” Patriot President Arshad Raji via Free Malaysia Today.

The conversation continues online as netizens share their opinions on the matter.

While some criticised and questioned the rationale behind the separation, others appeared to be behind the idea of having different logos and themes for the National Day celebrations.

Some were also determined to find out which logo looked better and what people liked most.

Logo rasmi kemerdekaan tahun ini. Anda pilih yang mana? pic.twitter.com/a7cFvZWDya — Iqu-zo!🇲🇾 (@Faiqueee) August 19, 2023

And as usual, the memes started coming in too!

Adakah logo merdeka PN bermotifkan kuih kole kacang ? pic.twitter.com/Vses5s1mmV — Naufal Antezem (@NaufalAntezem) August 19, 2023

cantik jugak logo merdeka PN ni pic.twitter.com/tNvGype8c2 — Asam Baki (@asam_baki) August 20, 2023

Meanwhile, some also pointed out that the Selangor State Government had also used a separate logo and theme for its state-level Merdeka Day celebration last year than the one picked by the Federal Government.

“Berhenti berpolitik! Logo tema merdeka pun nak lain ke?” Ujar penyokong PH-BN.



“Tahun lepas situasi berbeza,” sambung mereka buat-buat lupa. pic.twitter.com/ZTxGXHhO7K — Malaysia Kiri (@malaysia_kiri) August 19, 2023

