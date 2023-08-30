Michelle Yeoh Back In Ipoh With Family And Friends 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Michelle Yeoh has returned to Malaysia to spend time with her mother and friends. The Oscar-winning actress confirmed her arrival on Instagram.

Her first post was with her mother, Janet back in her hometown. The mother and daughter can be seen posing next to a bouquet of flowers at their home in Ipoh.

In the post, Michelle also showed gratitude to her mom for feeding her all the food since she landed.

The statement sure rings true as Michelle can be seen indulging in several local cuisines. In one picture, for instance, Michelle is at a ‘Kopitiam’ with an order of a bowl of curry laksa and ‘kopi peng’ (iced coffee).

In another shot, Michelle was seen hanging out with her family.

But the shot that struck most with fans was the one where Yeoh was seen indulging in a scrumptious spread of ‘mantou’ (steamed bun) along with a large stuffed crab claw/prawn, Peking duck, fried rice, steamed fish, and stir-fried prawns.

In addition to her family, Michelle also took time to catch up with a few of her friends. Her most recent post showed her having lunch with her chef friend, David Tan Sek Yin.

Michelle hung out with him right before attending Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung’s concert at Axiata Arena.

Happy to have her home

Since posting her whereabouts on Instagram, fans have welcomed Michelle with open arms. Many were glad to see the actress having a great time with her family and friends.

One user wrote how joyous it is to see Michelle back home enjoying the local food and culture. Another complimented her appearance and relationship with her mother, noting how young and close they look.

Whereas some were excitedly announcing their hopes to hang out with Michelle in her hometown, asking her to call them.

We are glad to have you back Michelle! May you continue to have a joyful time with your family and friends. You deserve the break!

