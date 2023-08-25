Trend-Setting Crunchy Adventure In All-New KitKat Salted Caramel Cookies!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Nestlé’s KitKat® unveils its latest, limited-edition KitKat® Salted Caramel Cookies, a fusion of flavours and unexpected texture to take consumers on a new multi-sensorial chocolatey indulgence journey.

Featuring a delightful combination of KitKat®’s rich milk chocolate, signature crispy wafer and deliciously crisp caramelised cookie bits, this new variant is indeed the most anticipated treat coming from KitKat® in Malaysia this year.

Food trends around the world have significantly evolved over the years, as consumers continuously look for refreshing ways to enjoy this fulfilling pleasure in life.

Zooming into the confectionery space, consumers had shown their affection particularly for cookies and the caramel flavor, amongst others – as they both clinched the Top 10 spots of the most desired flavours in Asia Pacific.

Also, according to studies conducted within Asia Pacific, 70% of consumers were seeking new and exciting chocolates whilst more than 60% desired chocolates which offer multiple textures and flavours.

While taste and enjoyment remain consumers’ key motivations, crunchy textures took the top spot as the most desired experience.

In creating our new KitKat® variant, we took inspiration from the latest market insights and trends, especially from the Generation Zs, who are the most forthcoming in expressing their aspirations for unique food experiences. KitKat® has reinvented our chocolatey fingers, combining cookies with salted caramel together with our signature crispy wafer to create this sensational new limited-edition flavour! Carlota Casellas, Business Executive Officer of Nestlé Confectionery

Two skillful dessert artists from JUNANDUS demonstrated the versatility of the KitKat® Salted Caramel Cookies through a dessert decoration workshop at the launch event staged at the IOI City Mall in Putrajaya recently.

Indeed, everyone can indulge in a KitKat® experience on its own or be truly creative about it; and that is the best way to enjoy a break – to have a great chocolatey treat while having some fun at the same time! Jun Chong, JUNANDUS

Just like our catchphrase Have a Break, Have a KitKat®, we want all Malaysians to take their well-deserved break and there is no better way to do that than by indulging in the new KitKat® Salted Caramel Cookies – a perfect me-time break partner. The added texture of crunchiness from the cookie bits enrobed in a smooth milk chocolatey coating will surely uplift the experience of every chocolate lover instantly. Carlota Casellas, Business Executive Officer of Nestlé Confectionery

